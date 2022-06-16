Dye Sublimation Paper Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Dye Sublimation Paper Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Dye Sublimation Paper Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Dye Sublimation Paper market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Dye Sublimation Paper market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dye Sublimation Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Dye Sublimation Paper market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161491/dye-sublimation-paper

Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment by Type

Below 80 g/m²

80-110 g/m²

Above 110 g/m²

Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment by Application

Textiles

Digital Transfer Printing

Advertising

The report on the Dye Sublimation Paper market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Hansol

Sappi Group

Neenah Coldenhove

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Felix Schoeller

Beaver Paper

Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology

Epson

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

HP

BN Papéis Especiais

Santa Maria

Hansol

Gênesis

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Dye Sublimation Paper consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dye Sublimation Paper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dye Sublimation Paper manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dye Sublimation Paper with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dye Sublimation Paper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dye Sublimation Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dye Sublimation Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dye Sublimation Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dye Sublimation Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dye Sublimation Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

7.1.1 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Corporation Information

7.1.2 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.1.5 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Recent Development

7.2 Hansol

7.2.1 Hansol Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hansol Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hansol Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hansol Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.2.5 Hansol Recent Development

7.3 Sappi Group

7.3.1 Sappi Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sappi Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sappi Group Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sappi Group Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.3.5 Sappi Group Recent Development

7.4 Neenah Coldenhove

7.4.1 Neenah Coldenhove Corporation Information

7.4.2 Neenah Coldenhove Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Neenah Coldenhove Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Neenah Coldenhove Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.4.5 Neenah Coldenhove Recent Development

7.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

7.5.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.5.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development

7.6 Felix Schoeller

7.6.1 Felix Schoeller Corporation Information

7.6.2 Felix Schoeller Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Felix Schoeller Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Felix Schoeller Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.6.5 Felix Schoeller Recent Development

7.7 Beaver Paper

7.7.1 Beaver Paper Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beaver Paper Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Beaver Paper Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Beaver Paper Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.7.5 Beaver Paper Recent Development

7.8 Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology

7.8.1 Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.8.5 Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology Recent Development

7.9 Epson

7.9.1 Epson Corporation Information

7.9.2 Epson Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Epson Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Epson Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.9.5 Epson Recent Development

7.10 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

7.10.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.10.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development

7.11 HP

7.11.1 HP Corporation Information

7.11.2 HP Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 HP Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 HP Dye Sublimation Paper Products Offered

7.11.5 HP Recent Development

7.12 BN Papéis Especiais

7.12.1 BN Papéis Especiais Corporation Information

7.12.2 BN Papéis Especiais Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BN Papéis Especiais Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BN Papéis Especiais Products Offered

7.12.5 BN Papéis Especiais Recent Development

7.13 Santa Maria

7.13.1 Santa Maria Corporation Information

7.13.2 Santa Maria Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Santa Maria Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Santa Maria Products Offered

7.13.5 Santa Maria Recent Development

7.14 Hansol

7.14.1 Hansol Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hansol Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hansol Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hansol Products Offered

7.14.5 Hansol Recent Development

7.15 Gênesis

7.15.1 Gênesis Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gênesis Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gênesis Dye Sublimation Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gênesis Products Offered

7.15.5 Gênesis Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161491/dye-sublimation-paper

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States