2022-2027 Global and Regional Robotic Welding Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Robotic Welding market was valued at 7880.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Robotic welding is the use of mechanized programmable tools (robots), which completely automate a welding process by both performing the weld and handling the part. Processes such as gas metal arc welding, while often automated, are not necessarily equivalent to robot welding, since a human operator sometimes prepares the materials to be welded. Robot welding is commonly used for resistance spot welding and arc welding in high production applications, such as the automotive industry.For the major players of Robotic Welding, Fanuc maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA and Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Top 5 players accounted for 38% of the Global Robotic Welding revenue market share in 2019. The manufacturer headquarters is mainly distributed in Europe, China, South Korea and Japan. On the basis of product type including Arc Welding and Spot Welding. Arc Welding segment accounted for the largest sales volume market share by nearly 59% in 2019. In the applications, there are Automotive & Transportation, Electricals & Electronics and Metals & Machinery. Automotive & Transportation segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 36% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Fanuc

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Comau

Mitsubishi

Hyundai Robotics

Yamaha

EFORT Group

Nanjing Estun

Daihen

Staubli

Siasun

STEP

Panasonic

Cloos

IGM Robotersysteme

By Types:

Arc Welding

Spot Welding

By Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

