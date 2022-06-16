Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Segment by Type

Tankers

Bulkers

Containers

Cruise and Ferry

Offshore Rig

Others

Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Segment by Application

Fabrication

Repair

The report on the Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)

Fincantieri

Samsung

CSIC

Sembcorp Marine

Imabari Shipbuilding

Japan Marine United

CSSC

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Keppel

Meyer Neptun

New Times

COSCO

Oshima Shipbuilding

Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

7.1.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Company Details

7.1.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Business Overview

7.1.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.1.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Recent Development

7.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)

7.2.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Company Details

7.2.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Business Overview

7.2.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.2.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Recent Development

7.3 Fincantieri

7.3.1 Fincantieri Company Details

7.3.2 Fincantieri Business Overview

7.3.3 Fincantieri Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.3.4 Fincantieri Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Fincantieri Recent Development

7.4 Samsung

7.4.1 Samsung Company Details

7.4.2 Samsung Business Overview

7.4.3 Samsung Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.5 CSIC

7.5.1 CSIC Company Details

7.5.2 CSIC Business Overview

7.5.3 CSIC Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.5.4 CSIC Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 CSIC Recent Development

7.6 Sembcorp Marine

7.6.1 Sembcorp Marine Company Details

7.6.2 Sembcorp Marine Business Overview

7.6.3 Sembcorp Marine Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.6.4 Sembcorp Marine Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Development

7.7 Imabari Shipbuilding

7.7.1 Imabari Shipbuilding Company Details

7.7.2 Imabari Shipbuilding Business Overview

7.7.3 Imabari Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.7.4 Imabari Shipbuilding Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Imabari Shipbuilding Recent Development

7.8 Japan Marine United

7.8.1 Japan Marine United Company Details

7.8.2 Japan Marine United Business Overview

7.8.3 Japan Marine United Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.8.4 Japan Marine United Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Japan Marine United Recent Development

7.9 CSSC

7.9.1 CSSC Company Details

7.9.2 CSSC Business Overview

7.9.3 CSSC Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.9.4 CSSC Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 CSSC Recent Development

7.10 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

7.10.1 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Company Details

7.10.2 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Business Overview

7.10.3 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.10.4 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Recent Development

7.11 Keppel

7.11.1 Keppel Company Details

7.11.2 Keppel Business Overview

7.11.3 Keppel Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.11.4 Keppel Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Keppel Recent Development

7.12 Meyer Neptun

7.12.1 Meyer Neptun Company Details

7.12.2 Meyer Neptun Business Overview

7.12.3 Meyer Neptun Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.12.4 Meyer Neptun Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Meyer Neptun Recent Development

7.13 New Times

7.13.1 New Times Company Details

7.13.2 New Times Business Overview

7.13.3 New Times Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.13.4 New Times Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 New Times Recent Development

7.14 COSCO

7.14.1 COSCO Company Details

7.14.2 COSCO Business Overview

7.14.3 COSCO Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.14.4 COSCO Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 COSCO Recent Development

7.15 Oshima Shipbuilding

7.15.1 Oshima Shipbuilding Company Details

7.15.2 Oshima Shipbuilding Business Overview

7.15.3 Oshima Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.15.4 Oshima Shipbuilding Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Oshima Shipbuilding Recent Development

7.16 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction

7.16.1 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Company Details

7.16.2 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Business Overview

7.16.3 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Introduction

7.16.4 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Recent Development

