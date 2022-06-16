AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Single-phase Servo Drive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AC Single-phase Servo Drive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Less Than 2KW

2KW-5KW

More Than 5KW

Segment by Application

Infrastructure

Material Process

Packaging

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Siemens

Parker

Panasonic

LEROY-SOMER

ESR Pollmeier

Beijer Electronics

Bonfiglioli

ANCA Motion

Shenzhen Inovance Technoloy

SUZHOU VEICHI Electric

WeiHong Electronic Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AC Single-phase Servo Drive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AC Single-phase Servo Drive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AC Single-phase Servo Drive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AC Single-phase Servo Drive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AC Single-phase Servo Drive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> AC Single-phase Servo Drive companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Product Introduction

1.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Industry Trends

1.5.2 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Drivers

1.5.3 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Challenges

1.5.4 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Less Than 2KW

2.1.2 2KW-5KW

2.1.3 More Than 5KW

2.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Infrastructure

3.1.2 Material Process

3.1.3 Packaging

3.1.4 Electronics

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of AC Single-phase Servo Drive in 2021

4.2.3 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers AC Single-phase Servo Drive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top AC Single-phase Servo Drive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AC Single-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.1.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Siemens AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Siemens AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.2 Parker

7.2.1 Parker Corporation Information

7.2.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Parker AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Parker AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.2.5 Parker Recent Development

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Panasonic AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Panasonic AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.4 LEROY-SOMER

7.4.1 LEROY-SOMER Corporation Information

7.4.2 LEROY-SOMER Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LEROY-SOMER AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LEROY-SOMER AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.4.5 LEROY-SOMER Recent Development

7.5 ESR Pollmeier

7.5.1 ESR Pollmeier Corporation Information

7.5.2 ESR Pollmeier Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ESR Pollmeier AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ESR Pollmeier AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.5.5 ESR Pollmeier Recent Development

7.6 Beijer Electronics

7.6.1 Beijer Electronics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Beijer Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Beijer Electronics AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Beijer Electronics AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.6.5 Beijer Electronics Recent Development

7.7 Bonfiglioli

7.7.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bonfiglioli Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bonfiglioli AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bonfiglioli AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.7.5 Bonfiglioli Recent Development

7.8 ANCA Motion

7.8.1 ANCA Motion Corporation Information

7.8.2 ANCA Motion Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ANCA Motion AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ANCA Motion AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.8.5 ANCA Motion Recent Development

7.9 Shenzhen Inovance Technoloy

7.9.1 Shenzhen Inovance Technoloy Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shenzhen Inovance Technoloy Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shenzhen Inovance Technoloy AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shenzhen Inovance Technoloy AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.9.5 Shenzhen Inovance Technoloy Recent Development

7.10 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric

7.10.1 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Corporation Information

7.10.2 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.10.5 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Recent Development

7.11 WeiHong Electronic Technology

7.11.1 WeiHong Electronic Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 WeiHong Electronic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 WeiHong Electronic Technology AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 WeiHong Electronic Technology AC Single-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.11.5 WeiHong Electronic Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Distributors

8.3 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Production Mode & Process

8.4 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Sales Channels

8.4.2 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Distributors

8.5 AC Single-phase Servo Drive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

