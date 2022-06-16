AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Three-phase Servo Drive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AC Three-phase Servo Drive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Less Than 2KW

2KW-5KW

More Than 5KW

Segment by Application

Infrastructure

Material Process

Packaging Industrial

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Panasonic

Yaskawa

Bosch Rexroth

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Omron

Sanyo Denki

Hitachi

Parker

Beijer Electronics

ANCA Motion

GSK CNC Equipment

B&R Industrial Automation

SUZHOU VEICHI Electric

WeiHong Electronic Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AC Three-phase Servo Drive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AC Three-phase Servo Drive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AC Three-phase Servo Drive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AC Three-phase Servo Drive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AC Three-phase Servo Drive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> AC Three-phase Servo Drive companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Product Introduction

1.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Industry Trends

1.5.2 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Drivers

1.5.3 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Challenges

1.5.4 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Less Than 2KW

2.1.2 2KW-5KW

2.1.3 More Than 5KW

2.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Infrastructure

3.1.2 Material Process

3.1.3 Packaging Industrial

3.1.4 Electronics

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of AC Three-phase Servo Drive in 2021

4.2.3 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers AC Three-phase Servo Drive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top AC Three-phase Servo Drive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AC Three-phase Servo Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Panasonic AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Panasonic AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.2 Yaskawa

7.2.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

7.2.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Yaskawa AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Yaskawa AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.2.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

7.3 Bosch Rexroth

7.3.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bosch Rexroth Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bosch Rexroth AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bosch Rexroth AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.3.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

7.4 Mitsubishi

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mitsubishi AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.5 Siemens

7.5.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.5.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Siemens AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Siemens AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.6 Omron

7.6.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.6.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Omron AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Omron AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.6.5 Omron Recent Development

7.7 Sanyo Denki

7.7.1 Sanyo Denki Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sanyo Denki Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sanyo Denki AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sanyo Denki AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.7.5 Sanyo Denki Recent Development

7.8 Hitachi

7.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hitachi AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hitachi AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.8.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.9 Parker

7.9.1 Parker Corporation Information

7.9.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Parker AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Parker AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.9.5 Parker Recent Development

7.10 Beijer Electronics

7.10.1 Beijer Electronics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Beijer Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Beijer Electronics AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Beijer Electronics AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.10.5 Beijer Electronics Recent Development

7.11 ANCA Motion

7.11.1 ANCA Motion Corporation Information

7.11.2 ANCA Motion Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ANCA Motion AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ANCA Motion AC Three-phase Servo Drive Products Offered

7.11.5 ANCA Motion Recent Development

7.12 GSK CNC Equipment

7.12.1 GSK CNC Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 GSK CNC Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GSK CNC Equipment AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GSK CNC Equipment Products Offered

7.12.5 GSK CNC Equipment Recent Development

7.13 B&R Industrial Automation

7.13.1 B&R Industrial Automation Corporation Information

7.13.2 B&R Industrial Automation Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 B&R Industrial Automation AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 B&R Industrial Automation Products Offered

7.13.5 B&R Industrial Automation Recent Development

7.14 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric

7.14.1 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Corporation Information

7.14.2 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Products Offered

7.14.5 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Recent Development

7.15 WeiHong Electronic Technology

7.15.1 WeiHong Electronic Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 WeiHong Electronic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 WeiHong Electronic Technology AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 WeiHong Electronic Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 WeiHong Electronic Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Distributors

8.3 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Production Mode & Process

8.4 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Sales Channels

8.4.2 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Distributors

8.5 AC Three-phase Servo Drive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

