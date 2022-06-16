Insights on the Monitoring Buoy Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Monitoring Buoy. This report focuses on global and United States Monitoring Buoy, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Monitoring Buoy(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Monitoring Buoy will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Monitoring Buoy size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

Water Quality Monitoring Buoy

Environmental Monitoring Buoy

Others

Segment by Application

Ocean

Lake

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

LG Sonic BV

NexSens Technology

Ocean Scientific International Ltd

Zeni Lite Buoy Co., Ltd

Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd

Aquamonix

Resinex

SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT)

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesMonitoring Buoylperformed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theMonitoring Buoyltype?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesMonitoring Buoyland who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Monitoring Buoy Product Introduction

1.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Monitoring Buoy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Monitoring Buoy Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Monitoring Buoy Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Monitoring Buoy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Monitoring Buoy in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Monitoring Buoy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Monitoring Buoy Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Monitoring Buoy Industry Trends

1.5.2 Monitoring Buoy Market Drivers

1.5.3 Monitoring Buoy Market Challenges

1.5.4 Monitoring Buoy Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Monitoring Buoy Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Water Quality Monitoring Buoy

2.1.2 Environmental Monitoring Buoy

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Monitoring Buoy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Monitoring Buoy Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Monitoring Buoy Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Monitoring Buoy Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Monitoring Buoy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Monitoring Buoy Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Ocean

3.1.2 Lake

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Monitoring Buoy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Monitoring Buoy Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Monitoring Buoy Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Monitoring Buoy Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Monitoring Buoy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Monitoring Buoy Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Monitoring Buoy Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Monitoring Buoy Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Monitoring Buoy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Monitoring Buoy Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Monitoring Buoy in 2021

4.2.3 Global Monitoring Buoy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Monitoring Buoy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Monitoring Buoy Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Monitoring Buoy Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Monitoring Buoy Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Monitoring Buoy Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Monitoring Buoy Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Monitoring Buoy Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Monitoring Buoy Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Monitoring Buoy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Monitoring Buoy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Monitoring Buoy Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Monitoring Buoy Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Monitoring Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Monitoring Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Monitoring Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Monitoring Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Monitoring Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Monitoring Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Monitoring Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Monitoring Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Monitoring Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Monitoring Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LG Sonic BV

7.1.1 LG Sonic BV Corporation Information

7.1.2 LG Sonic BV Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 LG Sonic BV Monitoring Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 LG Sonic BV Monitoring Buoy Products Offered

7.1.5 LG Sonic BV Recent Development

7.2 NexSens Technology

7.2.1 NexSens Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 NexSens Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NexSens Technology Monitoring Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NexSens Technology Monitoring Buoy Products Offered

7.2.5 NexSens Technology Recent Development

7.3 Ocean Scientific International Ltd

7.3.1 Ocean Scientific International Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ocean Scientific International Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ocean Scientific International Ltd Monitoring Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ocean Scientific International Ltd Monitoring Buoy Products Offered

7.3.5 Ocean Scientific International Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Zeni Lite Buoy Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Zeni Lite Buoy Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zeni Lite Buoy Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zeni Lite Buoy Co., Ltd Monitoring Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zeni Lite Buoy Co., Ltd Monitoring Buoy Products Offered

7.4.5 Zeni Lite Buoy Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.5 Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd

7.5.1 Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd Monitoring Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd Monitoring Buoy Products Offered

7.5.5 Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd Recent Development

7.6 Aquamonix

7.6.1 Aquamonix Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aquamonix Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Aquamonix Monitoring Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Aquamonix Monitoring Buoy Products Offered

7.6.5 Aquamonix Recent Development

7.7 Resinex

7.7.1 Resinex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Resinex Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Resinex Monitoring Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Resinex Monitoring Buoy Products Offered

7.7.5 Resinex Recent Development

7.8 SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT)

7.8.1 SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT) Corporation Information

7.8.2 SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT) Monitoring Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT) Monitoring Buoy Products Offered

7.8.5 SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Monitoring Buoy Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Monitoring Buoy Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Monitoring Buoy Distributors

8.3 Monitoring Buoy Production Mode & Process

8.4 Monitoring Buoy Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Monitoring Buoy Sales Channels

8.4.2 Monitoring Buoy Distributors

8.5 Monitoring Buoy Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

