Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Research Report (2022-2028): Key Trends and Opportunities | Prime Therapeutics,Medimpact Healthcare

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market.Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

 

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707601/pharmacy-benefit-management-pbm

 

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 484140 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 702170 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period 2022-2028. Mail-order Pharmacy Services accounting for  % of the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) global market in 2021, is projected to value USD  million by 2028, growing at a  % CAGR in next six years. While Government segment is altered to a  % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

 

Global key companies of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) include CVS Health (CVS), Express Scripts, OptumRx (UnitedHealth), Humana Pharmacy Solutions, and Prime Therapeutics, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over  % in 2021.

 

Market segmentation

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

 

By Company

CVS Health (CVS)

Express Scripts

OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Prime Therapeutics

Medimpact Healthcare

Magellan Health

BC/BS

Vidalink

Sea Rainbow

Cachet

CRHMS

 

Segment by Type

Government

Non-Government

 

Segment by Application

Mail-order Pharmacy Services

Non-mail Pharmacy Services

 

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

 

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

 

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707601/pharmacy-benefit-management-pbm

 

