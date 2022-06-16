2022-2027 Global and Regional Tourniquet Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Tourniquet market was valued at 84.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A tourniquet is a constricting or compressing device, specifically a bandage, used to control venous and arterial circulation to an extremity for a period of time. Pressure is applied circumferentially upon the skin and underlying tissues of a limb; this pressure is transferred to the walls of vessels, causing them to become temporarily occluded. It is generally used as a tool for a medical professional in applications such as cannulation or to stem the flow of traumatic bleeding.In the last several years, global market of Tourniquet developed with the production growth rate of 2%. In 2015, global capacity of Tourniquet was more than 9800 M Pieces. North America is the largest supplier and consumer of Tourniquet with a production market share of 35% and a consumption market share of 35%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 24% and a consumption market share of 27%. There are many manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven, Limited by medical level and the demand of Tourniquet.

By Market Verdors:

BD

3M

Fisher Scientific

Covidien

Zimmer

Medline

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann

Alimed

Avcor Health Care

Tetra Medical Supply Corp

JIEAN

KeHua

Yancheng Senolo Medical

Xingtong Biotechnology

JSYH Medical

By Types:

Latex Tourniquet

TPE Tourniquet

By Applications:

General Medical tourniquets

Emergency tourniquets

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Tourniquet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Tourniquet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Tourniquet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Tourniquet Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Tourniquet Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Tourniquet Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tourniquet (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tourniquet Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Tourniquet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tourniquet (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tourniquet Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Tourniquet Revenue and Market S

