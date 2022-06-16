Single-phase Gear Motors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Single-phase Gear Motors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single-phase Gear Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Single-phase Gear Motors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Solid-shaft Gear Motor

Hollow-shaft Gear Motor

Segment by Application

Food Industrial

Agricultural

Chemical Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Siemens

Nord

ABB

Sumitomo

Mini Motor

3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES

CubeMars

BISON

AMER

DKM Motor

Zhejiang Dongzheng Motor

Zhengzhou Aokman Machinery

WANSHSIN SEIKOU

Jiangnan Yifan motor

SEW-EURODRIVE

Shanghai Guorui Hydraulic Technology

Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery

Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Single-phase Gear Motors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Single-phase Gear Motors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Single-phase Gear Motors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Single-phase Gear Motors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Single-phase Gear Motors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Single-phase Gear Motors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-phase Gear Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Single-phase Gear Motors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Single-phase Gear Motors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Single-phase Gear Motors Industry Trends

1.5.2 Single-phase Gear Motors Market Drivers

1.5.3 Single-phase Gear Motors Market Challenges

1.5.4 Single-phase Gear Motors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Single-phase Gear Motors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Solid-shaft Gear Motor

2.1.2 Hollow-shaft Gear Motor

2.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Single-phase Gear Motors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Industrial

3.1.2 Agricultural

3.1.3 Chemical Industrial

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Single-phase Gear Motors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Single-phase Gear Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Single-phase Gear Motors in 2021

4.2.3 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Single-phase Gear Motors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single-phase Gear Motors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Single-phase Gear Motors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Single-phase Gear Motors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Single-phase Gear Motors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Single-phase Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Single-phase Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Single-phase Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.1.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Siemens Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Siemens Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.2 Nord

7.2.1 Nord Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nord Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nord Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nord Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.2.5 Nord Recent Development

7.3 ABB

7.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ABB Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ABB Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.3.5 ABB Recent Development

7.4 Sumitomo

7.4.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sumitomo Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sumitomo Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.4.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.5 Mini Motor

7.5.1 Mini Motor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mini Motor Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mini Motor Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mini Motor Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.5.5 Mini Motor Recent Development

7.6 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES

7.6.1 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Corporation Information

7.6.2 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.6.5 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development

7.7 CubeMars

7.7.1 CubeMars Corporation Information

7.7.2 CubeMars Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CubeMars Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CubeMars Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.7.5 CubeMars Recent Development

7.8 BISON

7.8.1 BISON Corporation Information

7.8.2 BISON Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BISON Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BISON Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.8.5 BISON Recent Development

7.9 AMER

7.9.1 AMER Corporation Information

7.9.2 AMER Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AMER Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AMER Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.9.5 AMER Recent Development

7.10 DKM Motor

7.10.1 DKM Motor Corporation Information

7.10.2 DKM Motor Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DKM Motor Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DKM Motor Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.10.5 DKM Motor Recent Development

7.11 Zhejiang Dongzheng Motor

7.11.1 Zhejiang Dongzheng Motor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhejiang Dongzheng Motor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhejiang Dongzheng Motor Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhejiang Dongzheng Motor Single-phase Gear Motors Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhejiang Dongzheng Motor Recent Development

7.12 Zhengzhou Aokman Machinery

7.12.1 Zhengzhou Aokman Machinery Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhengzhou Aokman Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhengzhou Aokman Machinery Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhengzhou Aokman Machinery Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhengzhou Aokman Machinery Recent Development

7.13 WANSHSIN SEIKOU

7.13.1 WANSHSIN SEIKOU Corporation Information

7.13.2 WANSHSIN SEIKOU Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 WANSHSIN SEIKOU Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 WANSHSIN SEIKOU Products Offered

7.13.5 WANSHSIN SEIKOU Recent Development

7.14 Jiangnan Yifan motor

7.14.1 Jiangnan Yifan motor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangnan Yifan motor Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jiangnan Yifan motor Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jiangnan Yifan motor Products Offered

7.14.5 Jiangnan Yifan motor Recent Development

7.15 SEW-EURODRIVE

7.15.1 SEW-EURODRIVE Corporation Information

7.15.2 SEW-EURODRIVE Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SEW-EURODRIVE Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SEW-EURODRIVE Products Offered

7.15.5 SEW-EURODRIVE Recent Development

7.16 Shanghai Guorui Hydraulic Technology

7.16.1 Shanghai Guorui Hydraulic Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanghai Guorui Hydraulic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shanghai Guorui Hydraulic Technology Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shanghai Guorui Hydraulic Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Shanghai Guorui Hydraulic Technology Recent Development

7.17 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery

7.17.1 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Products Offered

7.17.5 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Recent Development

7.18 Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial

7.18.1 Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Single-phase Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Products Offered

7.18.5 Shenzhen Power Motor Industrial Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Single-phase Gear Motors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Single-phase Gear Motors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Single-phase Gear Motors Distributors

8.3 Single-phase Gear Motors Production Mode & Process

8.4 Single-phase Gear Motors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Single-phase Gear Motors Sales Channels

8.4.2 Single-phase Gear Motors Distributors

8.5 Single-phase Gear Motors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

