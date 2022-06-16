2022-2027 Global and Regional Polymixin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polymixin market was valued at 226.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polymyxins are antibiotics, with a general structure consisting of a cyclic peptide with a long hydrophobic tail. They disrupt the structure of the bacterial cell membrane by interacting with its phospholipids. They are produced by nonribosomal peptide synthetase systems in Gram-positive bacteria such as Paenibacillus polymyxa and are selectively toxic for Gram-negative bacteria due to their specificity for the lipopolysaccharide molecule that exists within many Gram-negative outer membranes. At least eleven different members of the polymyxin group have been identified and they are designated by a suffix letter. They demonstrate specific activity against gram-negative bacteria such as Proteus vulgaris, Escherichia coli, Hemophilus influenzae, Aerobacter aerogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae and especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa.Polymyxins B and E (also known as colistin) are common types of polymyxins. Polymyxins B is used for the treatment of human Gram-negative bacterial infections, while polymyxins E is used for animal husbandry.

By Market Verdors:

Sonneborn

MORESCO Corporation

Eastern Petroleum

Wilterng Chemicals

Unicorn Petroleum Industries

Nanfang Petrochemical

Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical

Tanyu Petroleum Additive

Xinji Luhua Petrochemical

Xinji Beifang Huagong

Wuxi Qilian Petrochemical

Xinji Jiangyang Chemical

Danyang Boer Oil Additive

Souzhou Sanli

By Types:

Oral

Injection

By Applications:

Pigs

Chickens

Cows

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Polymixin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Polymixin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Polymixin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Polymixin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Polymixin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Polymixin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polymixin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polymixin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Polymixin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polymixin (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polymixin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Polymixin Revenue and Market Share by Appl

