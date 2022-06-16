2022-2027 Global and Regional PE Pipe Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PE Pipe Resin market was valued at 548.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PE pipe resin refers to PE resin which is mainly used during the production process of PE pipe. Currently, the most widely used PE resin is PE 80 and PE 100. HDPE pipe systems provide sustainable and harmless solution to growing demand for clean water and modern sewer systems. The new applications in the field of storm water drainage, marine crossing, intake and outfall, fire loops, district heating and domestic geothermal technology rely on superb properties of HDPE material, its long service life and thriving long track record of more than 60 years. The PE pipe resin market was dominated by several international petrochemical companies, such as LyondellBasell, Dow, Borealis and so on. The top 5 producers contributed about 50% sales share globally. The market is relatively concentrated. With gradual recovery of global economy, plastic pipe industry will become promising in the coming few years. PE pipe is competing with PVC pipe and PP pipe in the plastic pipe industry. With distinctive characteristics, PE pipe will be used more and more common in some field, such as water supply system, gas & oil industry, etc. Market insiders predict that stimulated by the pipe industry, global PE pipe resin market will reach to 7000 million USD in the year of 2023.

By Market Verdors:

LyondellBasell

Dow

Borealis

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos

Braskem

Total

Exxon Mobil

SINOPEC

By Types:

PE 100

PE 80

By Applications:

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage & Drainage Pipe

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agriculture Pipe

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global PE Pipe Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global PE Pipe Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: PE Pipe Resin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global PE Pipe Resin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PE Pipe Resin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PE Pipe Resin (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Globa

