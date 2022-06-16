2022-2027 Global and Regional Honeycomb Activated Carbon Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Honeycomb Activated Carbon market was valued at 71.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Honeycomb activated carbon is made of high-quality coal-based activated carbon, which is pressed by a honeycomb mold and activated at high temperature. It has the characteristics of relatively large area, small through hole resistance, developed micropores, high adsorption capacity and long service life. It is widely used in air pollution control. Select honeycomb activated carbon adsorption, that is, the exhaust gas contacts with the porous activated carbon with a large surface, and the pollutants in the exhaust gas are adsorbed and decomposed, thereby playing a purification role.Honeycomb activated carbon products can be divided into two types: water resistant and non-water resistant. Application areas include factory organic waste gas treatment, daily waste gas treatment, air purification, organic solvent adsorption and recovery, etc. The world`s leading companies producing honeycomb activated carbon include Kuraray (13.22%), Ingevity (14.50%), Guangdong Hanyan activated carbon (11.18%), Honeycarb (7.37%), Jiangsu Sensen Carbon Technology (5.36%), Jiangsu Zhikang Carbon Industry (4.20%), Jiangxi Jialin Carbon Industry Technology (3.86%), Suzhou Fuboyuan Activated Carbon (2.18%), CarboTech GmbH (3.60%), Jiangsu Ruichen Carbon Industry (2.40%), Gongyi Taiyu Water Purification Material ( 1.94%), Jingdezhen Yujin honeycomb activated carbon (1.10%), Suzhou Yuerong activated carbon and other companies (0.76%). Therefore, from a global perspective, the global market is mainly driven by the Chinese market.

By Market Verdors:

Kuraray

Guangdong Hanyan activated carbon

Honeycarb

Ingevity

Jiangsu Sensen Carbon Industry Technology

Jiangsu Zhikang Carbon Industry

Jiangxi Jialin Carbon Industry Technology

Suzhou Fuboyuan activated carbon

CarboTech GmbH

Jiangsu Ruichen Carbon Industry

Gongyi Taiyu Water Purification Material

Jingdezhen Yujin honeycomb activated carbon

Suzhou Yuerong Activated Carbon

By Types:

Water-resistant Honeycomb Activated Carbon

Ordinary Honeycomb Activated Carbon

By Applications:

Factory Organic Waste Gas Treatment

Daily Waste Gas Treatment

Air Purification

Organic Solvent Adsorption And Recovery

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Honeycomb Activated Carbon Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon (Volum

