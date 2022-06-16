Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Traditional Closed MRI accounting for % of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Experiment Use was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Scope and Market Size

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357717/magnetic-resonance-imaging-devices

Segment by Type

Traditional Closed MRI

Open MRI Scan

Standing or Sitting MRI

Segment by Application

Experiment Use

Clinical Use

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Bruker Corporation

Analogic Corporation

Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V.

Fonar Corporation

GE Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Suzhou Niumag Analytical Instrument Corporation

Hologic. InC.

Johnson & Johnson

Quantitative Radiology Solutions

Siemens Corporation

WaveGuide Corporation

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Industry Trends

1.5.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Drivers

1.5.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Challenges

1.5.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Traditional Closed MRI

2.1.2 Open MRI Scan

2.1.3 Standing or Sitting MRI

2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Experiment Use

3.1.2 Clinical Use

3.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices in 2021

4.2.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bruker Corporation

7.1.1 Bruker Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bruker Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bruker Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bruker Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.1.5 Bruker Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Analogic Corporation

7.2.1 Analogic Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Analogic Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Analogic Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Analogic Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.2.5 Analogic Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

7.3.1 Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.3.5 Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V.

7.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.4.5 Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V. Recent Development

7.5 Fonar Corporation

7.5.1 Fonar Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fonar Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fonar Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fonar Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.5.5 Fonar Corporation Recent Development

7.6 GE Company

7.6.1 GE Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 GE Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GE Company Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GE Company Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.6.5 GE Company Recent Development

7.7 Hitachi, Ltd.

7.7.1 Hitachi, Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hitachi, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hitachi, Ltd. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hitachi, Ltd. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.7.5 Hitachi, Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Suzhou Niumag Analytical Instrument Corporation

7.8.1 Suzhou Niumag Analytical Instrument Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Suzhou Niumag Analytical Instrument Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Suzhou Niumag Analytical Instrument Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Suzhou Niumag Analytical Instrument Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.8.5 Suzhou Niumag Analytical Instrument Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Hologic. InC.

7.9.1 Hologic. InC. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hologic. InC. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hologic. InC. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hologic. InC. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.9.5 Hologic. InC. Recent Development

7.10 Johnson & Johnson

7.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.11 Quantitative Radiology Solutions

7.11.1 Quantitative Radiology Solutions Corporation Information

7.11.2 Quantitative Radiology Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Quantitative Radiology Solutions Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Quantitative Radiology Solutions Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Products Offered

7.11.5 Quantitative Radiology Solutions Recent Development

7.12 Siemens Corporation

7.12.1 Siemens Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Siemens Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Siemens Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Siemens Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Siemens Corporation Recent Development

7.13 WaveGuide Corporation

7.13.1 WaveGuide Corporation Corporation Information

7.13.2 WaveGuide Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 WaveGuide Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 WaveGuide Corporation Products Offered

7.13.5 WaveGuide Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Distributors

8.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Production Mode & Process

8.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Sales Channels

8.4.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Distributors

8.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

