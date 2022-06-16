2022-2027 Global and Regional Heating Furnace Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Heating Furnace market was valued at 520.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Heating furnace is a heating device that transfers heat generated by combustion of a fuel to a heated medium to raise its temperature. It is widely used in oil and gas gathering and transportation systems, steel smelting, metal processing and other industries.The Heating Furnace are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% from 5255.75 million USD in 2017 to reach 6978.52 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Heating Furnace market is very fragment market; the revenue of top fourteen manufacturers accounts about 45% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. Geographically, the global Heating Furnace market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global sales market, its sales of global market exceeds 45% in 2017. The next is Europe.

By Market Verdors:

Andritz

Danieli

Tenova

ALD

Ipsen

Shenwu

SECO/WARWICK

Jiangsu Yanxin

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Changzhou Energy

Primetals Technologies

Aichelin Group

Inductotherm

CEC

By Types:

Combustion Type

Electric Type

By Applications:

Metallurgy

Petrochemical Industry

Material Handling

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

