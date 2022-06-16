Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

In China, key players of blood glucose test strip packaging include Sanner GmbH, Aptar, Airnov Healthcare Packaging, Shanghai Devron, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 80%. In terms of product, test strip vial packaging is the largest segment, with a share over 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is glucose dehydrogenase-based test strips, with a share over 65%.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Segment by Type

Test Strip Vial/ Tube

Single Foil Pouch

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Segment by Application

Glucose Oxidase-based Test Strips

Glucose Dehydrogenase-based Test Strips

The report on the Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sanner GmbH

Aptar

Airnov Healthcare Packaging

Shanghai Devron

Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging

IMPAK Corporation

Laminatedfilms & Packaging

Wisesorbent Technology LLC

Sonic Packaging Industries

Shengfeng Plastic

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sanner GmbH

7.1.1 Sanner GmbH Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sanner GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sanner GmbH Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sanner GmbH Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.1.5 Sanner GmbH Recent Development

7.2 Aptar

7.2.1 Aptar Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aptar Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Aptar Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aptar Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.2.5 Aptar Recent Development

7.3 Airnov Healthcare Packaging

7.3.1 Airnov Healthcare Packaging Corporation Information

7.3.2 Airnov Healthcare Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Airnov Healthcare Packaging Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Airnov Healthcare Packaging Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.3.5 Airnov Healthcare Packaging Recent Development

7.4 Shanghai Devron

7.4.1 Shanghai Devron Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shanghai Devron Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shanghai Devron Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shanghai Devron Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.4.5 Shanghai Devron Recent Development

7.5 Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging

7.5.1 Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.5.5 Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Recent Development

7.6 IMPAK Corporation

7.6.1 IMPAK Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 IMPAK Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IMPAK Corporation Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IMPAK Corporation Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.6.5 IMPAK Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Laminatedfilms & Packaging

7.7.1 Laminatedfilms & Packaging Corporation Information

7.7.2 Laminatedfilms & Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Laminatedfilms & Packaging Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Laminatedfilms & Packaging Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.7.5 Laminatedfilms & Packaging Recent Development

7.8 Wisesorbent Technology LLC

7.8.1 Wisesorbent Technology LLC Corporation Information

7.8.2 Wisesorbent Technology LLC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Wisesorbent Technology LLC Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Wisesorbent Technology LLC Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.8.5 Wisesorbent Technology LLC Recent Development

7.9 Sonic Packaging Industries

7.9.1 Sonic Packaging Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sonic Packaging Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sonic Packaging Industries Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sonic Packaging Industries Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.9.5 Sonic Packaging Industries Recent Development

7.10 Shengfeng Plastic

7.10.1 Shengfeng Plastic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shengfeng Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shengfeng Plastic Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shengfeng Plastic Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Products Offered

7.10.5 Shengfeng Plastic Recent Development

