Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Electric Vehicles (EVs) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of electric vehicles (EVs) include Tesla, BYD, BMW, Volkswagen, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 58%. China is the largest producer of electric vehicles (EVs) holds a share over 53%. In terms of product, BEV is the largest segment, with a share over 65%.And in terms of application, the largest application is home use, with a share over 75%.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicles (EVs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Segment by Type

BEV

PHEV

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

The report on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tesla

BYD

BMW

Volkswagen

Mercedes-Benz

Stellantis

VOLVO

Hyundai & Kia

Renault

SAIC

Ford

NIO

ONE

XPeng

TOYOTA

GAC Motor

JAC

Nissan

Great Wall Motors

Chery

GEELY

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicles (EVs) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electric Vehicles (EVs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicles (EVs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Vehicles (EVs) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tesla

7.1.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tesla Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tesla Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.1.5 Tesla Recent Development

7.2 BYD

7.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.2.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BYD Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BYD Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.2.5 BYD Recent Development

7.3 BMW

7.3.1 BMW Corporation Information

7.3.2 BMW Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BMW Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BMW Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.3.5 BMW Recent Development

7.4 Volkswagen

7.4.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

7.4.2 Volkswagen Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Volkswagen Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Volkswagen Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.4.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

7.5 Mercedes-Benz

7.5.1 Mercedes-Benz Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mercedes-Benz Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.5.5 Mercedes-Benz Recent Development

7.6 Stellantis

7.6.1 Stellantis Corporation Information

7.6.2 Stellantis Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Stellantis Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Stellantis Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.6.5 Stellantis Recent Development

7.7 VOLVO

7.7.1 VOLVO Corporation Information

7.7.2 VOLVO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 VOLVO Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 VOLVO Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.7.5 VOLVO Recent Development

7.8 Hyundai & Kia

7.8.1 Hyundai & Kia Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hyundai & Kia Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hyundai & Kia Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hyundai & Kia Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.8.5 Hyundai & Kia Recent Development

7.9 Renault

7.9.1 Renault Corporation Information

7.9.2 Renault Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Renault Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Renault Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.9.5 Renault Recent Development

7.10 SAIC

7.10.1 SAIC Corporation Information

7.10.2 SAIC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SAIC Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SAIC Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.10.5 SAIC Recent Development

7.11 Ford

7.11.1 Ford Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ford Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ford Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ford Electric Vehicles (EVs) Products Offered

7.11.5 Ford Recent Development

7.12 NIO

7.12.1 NIO Corporation Information

7.12.2 NIO Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NIO Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NIO Products Offered

7.12.5 NIO Recent Development

7.13 ONE

7.13.1 ONE Corporation Information

7.13.2 ONE Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ONE Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ONE Products Offered

7.13.5 ONE Recent Development

7.14 XPeng

7.14.1 XPeng Corporation Information

7.14.2 XPeng Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 XPeng Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 XPeng Products Offered

7.14.5 XPeng Recent Development

7.15 TOYOTA

7.15.1 TOYOTA Corporation Information

7.15.2 TOYOTA Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 TOYOTA Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 TOYOTA Products Offered

7.15.5 TOYOTA Recent Development

7.16 GAC Motor

7.16.1 GAC Motor Corporation Information

7.16.2 GAC Motor Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 GAC Motor Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 GAC Motor Products Offered

7.16.5 GAC Motor Recent Development

7.17 JAC

7.17.1 JAC Corporation Information

7.17.2 JAC Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 JAC Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 JAC Products Offered

7.17.5 JAC Recent Development

7.18 Nissan

7.18.1 Nissan Corporation Information

7.18.2 Nissan Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Nissan Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Nissan Products Offered

7.18.5 Nissan Recent Development

7.19 Great Wall Motors

7.19.1 Great Wall Motors Corporation Information

7.19.2 Great Wall Motors Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Great Wall Motors Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Great Wall Motors Products Offered

7.19.5 Great Wall Motors Recent Development

7.20 Chery

7.20.1 Chery Corporation Information

7.20.2 Chery Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Chery Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Chery Products Offered

7.20.5 Chery Recent Development

7.21 GEELY

7.21.1 GEELY Corporation Information

7.21.2 GEELY Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 GEELY Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 GEELY Products Offered

7.21.5 GEELY Recent Development

