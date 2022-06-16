Global Metal Paint Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Metal Paint market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Paint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Metal Paint market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Water-Based Paint accounting for % of the Metal Paint global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Machinery Manufacturing was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Metal Paint Scope and Market Size

Metal Paint market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Paint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Paint market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357698/metal-paint

Segment by Type

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Others

Segment by Application

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

ILPA Adesivi

Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl

Jacques Dubois

Multichem

Nylok

Royal Diamond

WEICON

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Metal Paint consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Metal Paint market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Paint manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Paint with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Paint submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Paint Product Introduction

1.2 Global Metal Paint Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Metal Paint Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Metal Paint Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Metal Paint Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Metal Paint Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Metal Paint Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Metal Paint Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Metal Paint in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Metal Paint Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Metal Paint Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Metal Paint Industry Trends

1.5.2 Metal Paint Market Drivers

1.5.3 Metal Paint Market Challenges

1.5.4 Metal Paint Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Metal Paint Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Water-Based Paint

2.1.2 Solvent-Based Paint

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Metal Paint Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Metal Paint Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Metal Paint Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Metal Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Metal Paint Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Metal Paint Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Metal Paint Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Metal Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Metal Paint Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machinery Manufacturing

3.1.2 Automobile

3.1.3 Aerospace

3.1.4 Industrial

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Metal Paint Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Metal Paint Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Metal Paint Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Metal Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Metal Paint Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Metal Paint Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Metal Paint Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Metal Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Metal Paint Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Metal Paint Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Metal Paint Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Metal Paint Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Metal Paint Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Metal Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Metal Paint Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Metal Paint Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Metal Paint in 2021

4.2.3 Global Metal Paint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Metal Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Metal Paint Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Metal Paint Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Paint Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Metal Paint Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Metal Paint Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Metal Paint Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Metal Paint Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Metal Paint Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Metal Paint Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Metal Paint Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Metal Paint Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Metal Paint Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Metal Paint Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Metal Paint Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Metal Paint Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Metal Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Metal Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Paint Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Metal Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Metal Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Metal Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Metal Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PPG

7.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PPG Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PPG Metal Paint Products Offered

7.1.5 PPG Recent Development

7.2 AkzoNobel

7.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.2.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AkzoNobel Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AkzoNobel Metal Paint Products Offered

7.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

7.3 Henkel

7.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Henkel Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Henkel Metal Paint Products Offered

7.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.4 Sherwin-Williams

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Metal Paint Products Offered

7.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

7.5 Valspar

7.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information

7.5.2 Valspar Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Valspar Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Valspar Metal Paint Products Offered

7.5.5 Valspar Recent Development

7.6 RPM International

7.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information

7.6.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 RPM International Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 RPM International Metal Paint Products Offered

7.6.5 RPM International Recent Development

7.7 Axalta

7.7.1 Axalta Corporation Information

7.7.2 Axalta Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Axalta Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Axalta Metal Paint Products Offered

7.7.5 Axalta Recent Development

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.8.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BASF Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BASF Metal Paint Products Offered

7.8.5 BASF Recent Development

7.9 Kansai Paint

7.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kansai Paint Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kansai Paint Metal Paint Products Offered

7.9.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

7.10 Sika

7.10.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sika Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sika Metal Paint Products Offered

7.10.5 Sika Recent Development

7.11 3M

7.11.1 3M Corporation Information

7.11.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 3M Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 3M Metal Paint Products Offered

7.11.5 3M Recent Development

7.12 Asian Paints

7.12.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

7.12.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Asian Paints Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Asian Paints Products Offered

7.12.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

7.13 Nippon Paint

7.13.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nippon Paint Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nippon Paint Products Offered

7.13.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

7.14 HB Fuller

7.14.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

7.14.2 HB Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HB Fuller Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HB Fuller Products Offered

7.14.5 HB Fuller Recent Development

7.15 Masco

7.15.1 Masco Corporation Information

7.15.2 Masco Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Masco Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Masco Products Offered

7.15.5 Masco Recent Development

7.16 Jotun

7.16.1 Jotun Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jotun Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jotun Products Offered

7.16.5 Jotun Recent Development

7.17 ILPA Adesivi

7.17.1 ILPA Adesivi Corporation Information

7.17.2 ILPA Adesivi Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 ILPA Adesivi Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ILPA Adesivi Products Offered

7.17.5 ILPA Adesivi Recent Development

7.18 Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl

7.18.1 Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Corporation Information

7.18.2 Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Products Offered

7.18.5 Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Recent Development

7.19 Jacques Dubois

7.19.1 Jacques Dubois Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jacques Dubois Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Jacques Dubois Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Jacques Dubois Products Offered

7.19.5 Jacques Dubois Recent Development

7.20 Multichem

7.20.1 Multichem Corporation Information

7.20.2 Multichem Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Multichem Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Multichem Products Offered

7.20.5 Multichem Recent Development

7.21 Nylok

7.21.1 Nylok Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nylok Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Nylok Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Nylok Products Offered

7.21.5 Nylok Recent Development

7.22 Royal Diamond

7.22.1 Royal Diamond Corporation Information

7.22.2 Royal Diamond Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Royal Diamond Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Royal Diamond Products Offered

7.22.5 Royal Diamond Recent Development

7.23 WEICON

7.23.1 WEICON Corporation Information

7.23.2 WEICON Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 WEICON Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 WEICON Products Offered

7.23.5 WEICON Recent Development

7.24 Hempel

7.24.1 Hempel Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hempel Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Hempel Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Hempel Products Offered

7.24.5 Hempel Recent Development

7.25 KCC Corporation

7.25.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

7.25.2 KCC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 KCC Corporation Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 KCC Corporation Products Offered

7.25.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development

7.26 DAW SE

7.26.1 DAW SE Corporation Information

7.26.2 DAW SE Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 DAW SE Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 DAW SE Products Offered

7.26.5 DAW SE Recent Development

7.27 Shawcor

7.27.1 Shawcor Corporation Information

7.27.2 Shawcor Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Shawcor Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Shawcor Products Offered

7.27.5 Shawcor Recent Development

7.28 Cromology

7.28.1 Cromology Corporation Information

7.28.2 Cromology Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Cromology Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Cromology Products Offered

7.28.5 Cromology Recent Development

7.29 SK KAKEN

7.29.1 SK KAKEN Corporation Information

7.29.2 SK KAKEN Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 SK KAKEN Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 SK KAKEN Products Offered

7.29.5 SK KAKEN Recent Development

7.30 Carpoly

7.30.1 Carpoly Corporation Information

7.30.2 Carpoly Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Carpoly Metal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Carpoly Products Offered

7.30.5 Carpoly Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Metal Paint Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Metal Paint Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Metal Paint Distributors

8.3 Metal Paint Production Mode & Process

8.4 Metal Paint Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Metal Paint Sales Channels

8.4.2 Metal Paint Distributors

8.5 Metal Paint Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357698/metal-paint

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States