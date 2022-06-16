Global Cork Gasket Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Cork Gasket market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cork Gasket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cork Gasket market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Neoprene Cork accounting for % of the Cork Gasket global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Transformer Gaskets was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Cork Gasket Scope and Market Size

Cork Gasket market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cork Gasket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cork Gasket market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Sement by Type

Neoprene Cork

Nitrile Cork

Composite Cork Material

Sement by Application

Transformer Gaskets

Industrial Gaskets

Automotive Gaskets

Aerospace

Electronic and Electrical Products

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Custom Gasket Mfg.

Keith Payne Products

Accutrex

Stephens Gaskets

Dobson Gaskets

Delta Rubber Limited

PAR Group

CB Frost

Kemtron

Atlantic Gasket Corporation

Talbros Sealing Materials

Yumpu

Queensland Gaskets

RAM Gasket

Accurate Felt & Gasket Mfg. Co., Inc.

KLINGER

Corrub Industries

Tiflex Limited

Nu – Cork

MNM COMPOSITES PVT. LTD.

Charles Cantrill Ltd

Hennig Gasket & Seals

Advanced Seals and Gaskets Limited

William Johnston & Company Limited

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Cork Gasket consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cork Gasket market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cork Gasket manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cork Gasket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cork Gasket submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cork Gasket Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cork Gasket Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cork Gasket Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cork Gasket Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cork Gasket Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cork Gasket Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cork Gasket Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cork Gasket in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cork Gasket Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cork Gasket Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cork Gasket Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cork Gasket Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cork Gasket Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cork Gasket Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cork Gasket Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Neoprene Cork

2.1.2 Nitrile Cork

2.1.3 Composite Cork Material

2.2 Global Cork Gasket Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cork Gasket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cork Gasket Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cork Gasket Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cork Gasket Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cork Gasket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cork Gasket Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Transformer Gaskets

3.1.2 Industrial Gaskets

3.1.3 Automotive Gaskets

3.1.4 Aerospace

3.1.5 Electronic and Electrical Products

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Cork Gasket Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cork Gasket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cork Gasket Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cork Gasket Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cork Gasket Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cork Gasket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cork Gasket Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cork Gasket Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cork Gasket Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cork Gasket Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cork Gasket Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cork Gasket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cork Gasket Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cork Gasket Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cork Gasket in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cork Gasket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cork Gasket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cork Gasket Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cork Gasket Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cork Gasket Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cork Gasket Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cork Gasket Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cork Gasket Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cork Gasket Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cork Gasket Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cork Gasket Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cork Gasket Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cork Gasket Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cork Gasket Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cork Gasket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cork Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cork Gasket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cork Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cork Gasket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cork Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cork Gasket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cork Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cork Gasket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cork Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Custom Gasket Mfg.

7.1.1 Custom Gasket Mfg. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Custom Gasket Mfg. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Custom Gasket Mfg. Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Custom Gasket Mfg. Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.1.5 Custom Gasket Mfg. Recent Development

7.2 Keith Payne Products

7.2.1 Keith Payne Products Corporation Information

7.2.2 Keith Payne Products Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Keith Payne Products Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Keith Payne Products Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.2.5 Keith Payne Products Recent Development

7.3 Accutrex

7.3.1 Accutrex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Accutrex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Accutrex Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Accutrex Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.3.5 Accutrex Recent Development

7.4 Stephens Gaskets

7.4.1 Stephens Gaskets Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stephens Gaskets Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Stephens Gaskets Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Stephens Gaskets Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.4.5 Stephens Gaskets Recent Development

7.5 Dobson Gaskets

7.5.1 Dobson Gaskets Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dobson Gaskets Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dobson Gaskets Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dobson Gaskets Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.5.5 Dobson Gaskets Recent Development

7.6 Delta Rubber Limited

7.6.1 Delta Rubber Limited Corporation Information

7.6.2 Delta Rubber Limited Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Delta Rubber Limited Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Delta Rubber Limited Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.6.5 Delta Rubber Limited Recent Development

7.7 PAR Group

7.7.1 PAR Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 PAR Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PAR Group Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PAR Group Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.7.5 PAR Group Recent Development

7.8 CB Frost

7.8.1 CB Frost Corporation Information

7.8.2 CB Frost Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CB Frost Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CB Frost Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.8.5 CB Frost Recent Development

7.9 Kemtron

7.9.1 Kemtron Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kemtron Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kemtron Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kemtron Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.9.5 Kemtron Recent Development

7.10 Atlantic Gasket Corporation

7.10.1 Atlantic Gasket Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Atlantic Gasket Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Atlantic Gasket Corporation Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Atlantic Gasket Corporation Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.10.5 Atlantic Gasket Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Talbros Sealing Materials

7.11.1 Talbros Sealing Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Talbros Sealing Materials Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Talbros Sealing Materials Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Talbros Sealing Materials Cork Gasket Products Offered

7.11.5 Talbros Sealing Materials Recent Development

7.12 Yumpu

7.12.1 Yumpu Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yumpu Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Yumpu Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Yumpu Products Offered

7.12.5 Yumpu Recent Development

7.13 Queensland Gaskets

7.13.1 Queensland Gaskets Corporation Information

7.13.2 Queensland Gaskets Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Queensland Gaskets Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Queensland Gaskets Products Offered

7.13.5 Queensland Gaskets Recent Development

7.14 RAM Gasket

7.14.1 RAM Gasket Corporation Information

7.14.2 RAM Gasket Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 RAM Gasket Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 RAM Gasket Products Offered

7.14.5 RAM Gasket Recent Development

7.15 Accurate Felt & Gasket Mfg. Co., Inc.

7.15.1 Accurate Felt & Gasket Mfg. Co., Inc. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Accurate Felt & Gasket Mfg. Co., Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Accurate Felt & Gasket Mfg. Co., Inc. Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Accurate Felt & Gasket Mfg. Co., Inc. Products Offered

7.15.5 Accurate Felt & Gasket Mfg. Co., Inc. Recent Development

7.16 KLINGER

7.16.1 KLINGER Corporation Information

7.16.2 KLINGER Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 KLINGER Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 KLINGER Products Offered

7.16.5 KLINGER Recent Development

7.17 Corrub Industries

7.17.1 Corrub Industries Corporation Information

7.17.2 Corrub Industries Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Corrub Industries Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Corrub Industries Products Offered

7.17.5 Corrub Industries Recent Development

7.18 Tiflex Limited

7.18.1 Tiflex Limited Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tiflex Limited Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Tiflex Limited Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Tiflex Limited Products Offered

7.18.5 Tiflex Limited Recent Development

7.19 Nu – Cork

7.19.1 Nu – Cork Corporation Information

7.19.2 Nu – Cork Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Nu – Cork Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Nu – Cork Products Offered

7.19.5 Nu – Cork Recent Development

7.20 MNM COMPOSITES PVT. LTD.

7.20.1 MNM COMPOSITES PVT. LTD. Corporation Information

7.20.2 MNM COMPOSITES PVT. LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 MNM COMPOSITES PVT. LTD. Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 MNM COMPOSITES PVT. LTD. Products Offered

7.20.5 MNM COMPOSITES PVT. LTD. Recent Development

7.21 Charles Cantrill Ltd

7.21.1 Charles Cantrill Ltd Corporation Information

7.21.2 Charles Cantrill Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Charles Cantrill Ltd Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Charles Cantrill Ltd Products Offered

7.21.5 Charles Cantrill Ltd Recent Development

7.22 Hennig Gasket & Seals

7.22.1 Hennig Gasket & Seals Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hennig Gasket & Seals Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hennig Gasket & Seals Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hennig Gasket & Seals Products Offered

7.22.5 Hennig Gasket & Seals Recent Development

7.23 Advanced Seals and Gaskets Limited

7.23.1 Advanced Seals and Gaskets Limited Corporation Information

7.23.2 Advanced Seals and Gaskets Limited Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Advanced Seals and Gaskets Limited Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Advanced Seals and Gaskets Limited Products Offered

7.23.5 Advanced Seals and Gaskets Limited Recent Development

7.24 William Johnston & Company Limited

7.24.1 William Johnston & Company Limited Corporation Information

7.24.2 William Johnston & Company Limited Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 William Johnston & Company Limited Cork Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 William Johnston & Company Limited Products Offered

7.24.5 William Johnston & Company Limited Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cork Gasket Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cork Gasket Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cork Gasket Distributors

8.3 Cork Gasket Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cork Gasket Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cork Gasket Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cork Gasket Distributors

8.5 Cork Gasket Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

