Healthcare Informatics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Healthcare Informatics Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Healthcare Informatics market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Healthcare Informatics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Healthcare Informatics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Healthcare Informatics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161467/healthcare-informatics

Healthcare Informatics Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Healthcare Informatics Market Segment by Application

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

The report on the Healthcare Informatics market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Optum, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant

Change Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Epic Systems

Allscripts

Athenahealth

GE Healthcare

InterSystems

NextGen Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Meditech

Greenway Health

Medhost

CPSI

e-Mds, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

Kareo

AdvancedMD (Global Payments)

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Informatics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Informatics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Informatics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Informatics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Healthcare Informatics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Healthcare Informatics Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Healthcare Informatics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Healthcare Informatics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Healthcare Informatics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Healthcare Informatics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Healthcare Informatics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Healthcare Informatics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Healthcare Informatics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Healthcare Informatics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Healthcare Informatics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Healthcare Informatics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Informatics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Informatics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Healthcare Informatics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Healthcare Informatics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Healthcare Informatics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Healthcare Informatics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Informatics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Informatics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Optum, Inc.

7.1.1 Optum, Inc. Company Details

7.1.2 Optum, Inc. Business Overview

7.1.3 Optum, Inc. Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.1.4 Optum, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Optum, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Cerner Corporation

7.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

7.2.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview

7.2.3 Cerner Corporation Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Cognizant

7.3.1 Cognizant Company Details

7.3.2 Cognizant Business Overview

7.3.3 Cognizant Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development

7.4 Change Healthcare

7.4.1 Change Healthcare Company Details

7.4.2 Change Healthcare Business Overview

7.4.3 Change Healthcare Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.4.4 Change Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Change Healthcare Recent Development

7.5 Philips Healthcare

7.5.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

7.5.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

7.5.3 Philips Healthcare Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.5.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

7.6 Epic Systems

7.6.1 Epic Systems Company Details

7.6.2 Epic Systems Business Overview

7.6.3 Epic Systems Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.6.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Epic Systems Recent Development

7.7 Allscripts

7.7.1 Allscripts Company Details

7.7.2 Allscripts Business Overview

7.7.3 Allscripts Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.7.4 Allscripts Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Allscripts Recent Development

7.8 Athenahealth

7.8.1 Athenahealth Company Details

7.8.2 Athenahealth Business Overview

7.8.3 Athenahealth Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.8.4 Athenahealth Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Athenahealth Recent Development

7.9 GE Healthcare

7.9.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

7.9.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

7.9.3 GE Healthcare Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.9.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.10 InterSystems

7.10.1 InterSystems Company Details

7.10.2 InterSystems Business Overview

7.10.3 InterSystems Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.10.4 InterSystems Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 InterSystems Recent Development

7.11 NextGen Healthcare

7.11.1 NextGen Healthcare Company Details

7.11.2 NextGen Healthcare Business Overview

7.11.3 NextGen Healthcare Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.11.4 NextGen Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 NextGen Healthcare Recent Development

7.12 eClinicalWorks

7.12.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details

7.12.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview

7.12.3 eClinicalWorks Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.12.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development

7.13 Meditech

7.13.1 Meditech Company Details

7.13.2 Meditech Business Overview

7.13.3 Meditech Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.13.4 Meditech Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Meditech Recent Development

7.14 Greenway Health

7.14.1 Greenway Health Company Details

7.14.2 Greenway Health Business Overview

7.14.3 Greenway Health Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.14.4 Greenway Health Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Greenway Health Recent Development

7.15 Medhost

7.15.1 Medhost Company Details

7.15.2 Medhost Business Overview

7.15.3 Medhost Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.15.4 Medhost Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Medhost Recent Development

7.16 CPSI

7.16.1 CPSI Company Details

7.16.2 CPSI Business Overview

7.16.3 CPSI Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.16.4 CPSI Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 CPSI Recent Development

7.17 e-Mds, Inc.

7.17.1 e-Mds, Inc. Company Details

7.17.2 e-Mds, Inc. Business Overview

7.17.3 e-Mds, Inc. Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.17.4 e-Mds, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 e-Mds, Inc. Recent Development

7.18 CureMD Healthcare

7.18.1 CureMD Healthcare Company Details

7.18.2 CureMD Healthcare Business Overview

7.18.3 CureMD Healthcare Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.18.4 CureMD Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 CureMD Healthcare Recent Development

7.19 Kareo

7.19.1 Kareo Company Details

7.19.2 Kareo Business Overview

7.19.3 Kareo Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.19.4 Kareo Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Kareo Recent Development

7.20 AdvancedMD (Global Payments)

7.20.1 AdvancedMD (Global Payments) Company Details

7.20.2 AdvancedMD (Global Payments) Business Overview

7.20.3 AdvancedMD (Global Payments) Healthcare Informatics Introduction

7.20.4 AdvancedMD (Global Payments) Revenue in Healthcare Informatics Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 AdvancedMD (Global Payments) Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161467/healthcare-informatics

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States