Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automatic Retractable Awnings market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Retractable Awnings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automatic Retractable Awnings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Small Size

Large Size

Segment by Application

Doors

Windows

Open Spaces

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Sunesta

Advaning Awnings

Eclipse Shading Systems

Majestic Awning

SunSetter Products

Kampa

SUNAIR Awnings

Awning Company of America

Carroll Awning

NuImage Awnings

KE Durasol

Eide Industries

Aristocrat

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automatic Retractable Awnings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automatic Retractable Awnings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Retractable Awnings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Retractable Awnings with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Retractable Awnings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automatic Retractable Awnings companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Retractable Awnings Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automatic Retractable Awnings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automatic Retractable Awnings Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Small Size

2.1.2 Large Size

2.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Doors

3.1.2 Windows

3.1.3 Open Spaces

3.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automatic Retractable Awnings in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automatic Retractable Awnings Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Retractable Awnings Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automatic Retractable Awnings Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Retractable Awnings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sunesta

7.1.1 Sunesta Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sunesta Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sunesta Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sunesta Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.1.5 Sunesta Recent Development

7.2 Advaning Awnings

7.2.1 Advaning Awnings Corporation Information

7.2.2 Advaning Awnings Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Advaning Awnings Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Advaning Awnings Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.2.5 Advaning Awnings Recent Development

7.3 Eclipse Shading Systems

7.3.1 Eclipse Shading Systems Corporation Information

7.3.2 Eclipse Shading Systems Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Eclipse Shading Systems Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Eclipse Shading Systems Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.3.5 Eclipse Shading Systems Recent Development

7.4 Majestic Awning

7.4.1 Majestic Awning Corporation Information

7.4.2 Majestic Awning Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Majestic Awning Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Majestic Awning Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.4.5 Majestic Awning Recent Development

7.5 SunSetter Products

7.5.1 SunSetter Products Corporation Information

7.5.2 SunSetter Products Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SunSetter Products Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SunSetter Products Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.5.5 SunSetter Products Recent Development

7.6 Kampa

7.6.1 Kampa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kampa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kampa Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kampa Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.6.5 Kampa Recent Development

7.7 SUNAIR Awnings

7.7.1 SUNAIR Awnings Corporation Information

7.7.2 SUNAIR Awnings Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SUNAIR Awnings Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SUNAIR Awnings Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.7.5 SUNAIR Awnings Recent Development

7.8 Awning Company of America

7.8.1 Awning Company of America Corporation Information

7.8.2 Awning Company of America Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Awning Company of America Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Awning Company of America Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.8.5 Awning Company of America Recent Development

7.9 Carroll Awning

7.9.1 Carroll Awning Corporation Information

7.9.2 Carroll Awning Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Carroll Awning Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Carroll Awning Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.9.5 Carroll Awning Recent Development

7.10 NuImage Awnings

7.10.1 NuImage Awnings Corporation Information

7.10.2 NuImage Awnings Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NuImage Awnings Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NuImage Awnings Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.10.5 NuImage Awnings Recent Development

7.11 KE Durasol

7.11.1 KE Durasol Corporation Information

7.11.2 KE Durasol Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 KE Durasol Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 KE Durasol Automatic Retractable Awnings Products Offered

7.11.5 KE Durasol Recent Development

7.12 Eide Industries

7.12.1 Eide Industries Corporation Information

7.12.2 Eide Industries Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Eide Industries Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Eide Industries Products Offered

7.12.5 Eide Industries Recent Development

7.13 Aristocrat

7.13.1 Aristocrat Corporation Information

7.13.2 Aristocrat Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Aristocrat Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Aristocrat Products Offered

7.13.5 Aristocrat Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automatic Retractable Awnings Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automatic Retractable Awnings Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automatic Retractable Awnings Distributors

8.3 Automatic Retractable Awnings Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automatic Retractable Awnings Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automatic Retractable Awnings Distributors

8.5 Automatic Retractable Awnings Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

