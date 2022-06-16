Smart Agriculture Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Smart Agriculture Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Smart Agriculture Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Smart Agriculture market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Smart Agriculture market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Smart Agriculture market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161472/smart-agriculture

Smart Agriculture Market Segment by Type

Smart Agriculture Sensor

Smart Agriculture Robot

Agricultural Drone

Others

Smart Agriculture Market Segment by Application

Planting Agriculture

Horticulture

Livestock Monitoring

Others

The report on the Smart Agriculture market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Texas Instruments

John Deere

AKVA Group

Robotics Plus

AGCO Corporation

GEA Farm Technologies

CropX

Trimble Inc

Yamaha

Lely

DeLaval

YANMAR

FarmBot

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

TOPCON Positioning Systems

AG Junction

Allflex

AeroFarms

Osram Licht AG

XAG

Kebai Science

Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Smart Agriculture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Smart Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Agriculture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Agriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Smart Agriculture Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Smart Agriculture Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Smart Agriculture Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smart Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smart Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

7.1.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

7.1.3 Texas Instruments Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.1.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.2 John Deere

7.2.1 John Deere Company Details

7.2.2 John Deere Business Overview

7.2.3 John Deere Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.2.4 John Deere Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 John Deere Recent Development

7.3 AKVA Group

7.3.1 AKVA Group Company Details

7.3.2 AKVA Group Business Overview

7.3.3 AKVA Group Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.3.4 AKVA Group Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 AKVA Group Recent Development

7.4 Robotics Plus

7.4.1 Robotics Plus Company Details

7.4.2 Robotics Plus Business Overview

7.4.3 Robotics Plus Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.4.4 Robotics Plus Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Robotics Plus Recent Development

7.5 AGCO Corporation

7.5.1 AGCO Corporation Company Details

7.5.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview

7.5.3 AGCO Corporation Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.5.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

7.6 GEA Farm Technologies

7.6.1 GEA Farm Technologies Company Details

7.6.2 GEA Farm Technologies Business Overview

7.6.3 GEA Farm Technologies Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.6.4 GEA Farm Technologies Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 GEA Farm Technologies Recent Development

7.7 CropX

7.7.1 CropX Company Details

7.7.2 CropX Business Overview

7.7.3 CropX Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.7.4 CropX Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 CropX Recent Development

7.8 Trimble Inc

7.8.1 Trimble Inc Company Details

7.8.2 Trimble Inc Business Overview

7.8.3 Trimble Inc Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.8.4 Trimble Inc Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development

7.9 Yamaha

7.9.1 Yamaha Company Details

7.9.2 Yamaha Business Overview

7.9.3 Yamaha Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.9.4 Yamaha Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Yamaha Recent Development

7.10 Lely

7.10.1 Lely Company Details

7.10.2 Lely Business Overview

7.10.3 Lely Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.10.4 Lely Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Lely Recent Development

7.11 DeLaval

7.11.1 DeLaval Company Details

7.11.2 DeLaval Business Overview

7.11.3 DeLaval Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.11.4 DeLaval Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 DeLaval Recent Development

7.12 YANMAR

7.12.1 YANMAR Company Details

7.12.2 YANMAR Business Overview

7.12.3 YANMAR Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.12.4 YANMAR Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 YANMAR Recent Development

7.13 FarmBot

7.13.1 FarmBot Company Details

7.13.2 FarmBot Business Overview

7.13.3 FarmBot Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.13.4 FarmBot Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 FarmBot Recent Development

7.14 Raven Industries

7.14.1 Raven Industries Company Details

7.14.2 Raven Industries Business Overview

7.14.3 Raven Industries Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.14.4 Raven Industries Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

7.15 AG Leader Technology

7.15.1 AG Leader Technology Company Details

7.15.2 AG Leader Technology Business Overview

7.15.3 AG Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.15.4 AG Leader Technology Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Development

7.16 TOPCON Positioning Systems

7.16.1 TOPCON Positioning Systems Company Details

7.16.2 TOPCON Positioning Systems Business Overview

7.16.3 TOPCON Positioning Systems Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.16.4 TOPCON Positioning Systems Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 TOPCON Positioning Systems Recent Development

7.17 AG Junction

7.17.1 AG Junction Company Details

7.17.2 AG Junction Business Overview

7.17.3 AG Junction Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.17.4 AG Junction Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 AG Junction Recent Development

7.18 Allflex

7.18.1 Allflex Company Details

7.18.2 Allflex Business Overview

7.18.3 Allflex Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.18.4 Allflex Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Allflex Recent Development

7.19 AeroFarms

7.19.1 AeroFarms Company Details

7.19.2 AeroFarms Business Overview

7.19.3 AeroFarms Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.19.4 AeroFarms Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 AeroFarms Recent Development

7.20 Osram Licht AG

7.20.1 Osram Licht AG Company Details

7.20.2 Osram Licht AG Business Overview

7.20.3 Osram Licht AG Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.20.4 Osram Licht AG Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Osram Licht AG Recent Development

7.21 XAG

7.21.1 XAG Company Details

7.21.2 XAG Business Overview

7.21.3 XAG Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.21.4 XAG Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 XAG Recent Development

7.22 Kebai Science

7.22.1 Kebai Science Company Details

7.22.2 Kebai Science Business Overview

7.22.3 Kebai Science Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.22.4 Kebai Science Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Kebai Science Recent Development

7.23 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

7.23.1 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Company Details

7.23.2 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Business Overview

7.23.3 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Smart Agriculture Introduction

7.23.4 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Revenue in Smart Agriculture Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161472/smart-agriculture

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States