2022-2027 Global and Regional Polyol Sweeteners Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polyol Sweeteners market was valued at 2274.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyol Sweetener are organic compounds, typically derived from sugars. They are white, water-soluble solids that can occur naturally or be produced industrially from sugars. They are used widely in the food industry as thickeners and sweeteners. In commercial foodstuffs, sugar alcohols are commonly used in place of table sugar (sucrose), often in combination with high intensity artificial sweeteners to counter the low sweetness.On the basis of type, the sorbitol segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016. It is primarily used as a sweetener, humectant, flavoring agent, and diuretic dehydrating agent for various applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products. It provides dietary energy and around 60% sweetness as against sugar. Sorbitol is also found naturally in several stone fruits and berries from trees of the genus, Sorbus. It acts as a sugar substitute or food additive that imitates regular sugar in taste.

By Market Verdors:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Dupont

Roquette Freres

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

Sudzucker

Ingredion

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

Gulshan Polyols

Batory Foods

B Food Science

Dfi

By Types:

Sorbitol

Erythritol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Xylitol

By Applications:

Bakery & confectionery

Beverages

Dairy products

Oral care products

Pharmaceuticals

