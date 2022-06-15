2022-2027 Global and Regional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market was valued at 349.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.Europe is the biggest consumption country in the world followed by USA. Though China is a populous country, the consumption volume is relatively small compared to Korea and Japan in Asia, which also means the huge potential in China market in the future. LVT flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 66.04% of total downstream consumption volume of LVT flooring in global in 2017. According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-regional-luxury-vinyl-flooring-2022-2027-813

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-regional-luxury-vinyl-flooring-2022-2027-813

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (L

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-regional-luxury-vinyl-flooring-2022-2027-813

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/