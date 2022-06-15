2022-2027 Global and Regional Ice Wine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ice Wine market was valued at 4305.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ice wine is a type of dessert wine produced from grapes that have been frozen while still on the vine.The technical barriers of ice wine are relatively low. The key companies in ice wine market are Inniskillin?Pillitteri Estates?Pelee Island?Peller Estates?Kittling Ridge?Reif Estate Winery?Jackson-Triggs, etc. And the enterprises are concentrated in Canada. According to applications, ice wine is widely used in Daily Meals?Social Occasions?Entertainment Venues and Other Situations. In 2016, ice wine for Social Occasions occupied 54.03% of total amount.

By Market Verdors:

Inniskillin

Pillitteri Estates

Pelee Island

Peller Estates

Kittling Ridge

Reif Estate Winery

Jackson-Triggs

By Types:

White Ice Wine

Red Ice Wine

By Applications:

Daily Meals

Social Occasions

Entertainment Venues

