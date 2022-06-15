2022-2027 Global and Regional Floating Seahorse Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Floating Seahorse market was valued at 108.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 48.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Floating Seahorse is essentially a boat and a submarine without any propulsion designed and presented by Kleindienst Architects in The Dubai International Boat Show in March 2015. It is made of three levels, the first is underwater, the second on water level and the third one is an upper deck. An artificial coral reef is to be created below it, where, according to the architects, the endangered Arabic seahorse will find its home again and give people the chance to admire it in all its glory.At present, only Kleindienst Group manufactures Floating Seahorse. Their Floating Seahorse is mainly used for the Heart Of Europe project in Dubai. In terms of type, there are two mainly types of Floating Seahorse, including Signature Edition Floating Seahorse and Tzar Edition Floating Seahorse. Signature Edition Floating Seahorse is the main type for Floating Seahorse, with sales volume reaching 2/3 of global sales volume. 2/3 of the products are used for business in contrast to 1/3 for private use.

By Market Verdors:

Kleindienst Group

By Types:

Signature Edition

Tzar Edition

By Applications:

Enterprise

Private

