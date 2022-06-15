2022-2027 Global and Regional Recombinant Trypsin Solution Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Recombinant Trypsin Solution market was valued at 39.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Recombinant Trypsin is a genetically engineered protein expressed in E-Coli. As such it is totally animal free, free from contaminating enzymes like chymotrysin as well as protease inhibitors. It is highly stable with a high purity. It is widely used in insulin manufacturing, Vaccines Manufacturing and cell culture applications.According to the form, the classification of recombinant trypsin solution includes solid type, liquid type. And the proportion of liquid type in 2017 is about 65.53%. Recombinant trypsin solution is widely used for insulin manufacturing, vaccines manufacturing and cell culture. The most proportion of recombinant trypsin solution is used for cell culture, and the proportion in 2017 is about 39%. Europe region is the largest supplier of recombinant trypsin solution, with a production market share nearly 66% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of recombinant trypsin solution, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2017. North American is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2017. Following North American, North American is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

By Market Verdors:

Novozymes

Thermo Fisher

Roche

BBI Group

Merck

Biological Industries

Yaxin Bio

Lonza

Yocon Hengye Bio

Biosera

BasalMedia

Solarbio

By Types:

Solid

Liquid

By Applications:

Insulin Manufacturing

Vaccines Manufacturing

Cell Culture

