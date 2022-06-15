2022-2027 Global and Regional Personal Electronic Die Cutting Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Personal Electronic Die Cutting market was valued at 65.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Die cutting machines are machines that cut shapes out of paper, chipboard, fabric and other materials. Most people who die cut regularly have personal die cutting machines. These machines can sit on top of the crafting table or work space or can be stored in a small area and brought out when needed. Just like any other appliance or tool, there are a variety of brands of die cutting machines, and each differs slightly from the other.Electronic Die Cutting (Digital die cutting) machines are powered by electricity and are controlled by computer software or cartridges. Digital cutters do not require steel dies because they have a blade inside the machine that cuts the paper or other materials. North America is the largest consumption country of Personal Electronic Die Cutting, with a sales revenue market share nearly 54.69% in 2017. The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 38.70% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Cricut

Brother

Silhouette

Sizzix

Crafters?Companion

Silver?Bullet

Pazzles

Craftwell

KNK

Shenzhen Yitu mechanical and Electrical

Hefei Kele Digital Control Equipment

By Types:

No Built-in Bluetooth Type

Built-in Bluetooth Type

By Applications:

Home Use

School & Professional Use

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Personal Electronic Die Cutting Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

