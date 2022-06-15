2022-2027 Global and Regional Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid market was valued at 76.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. This report only focuses on Electronic Grade Nitric Acid.Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Nitric Acid product. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Mitsubishi Chemical, Kanto, BASF, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals, Jianghua Microelectronics Materials etc. Electronic Grade Nitric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include EL Grade, VL Grade, UL Grade and SL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that EL Grade sales share 41% in 2019 and VL Grade sales share 26%.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kanto

BASF

Columbus Chemicals

UBE

T. N. C. Industrial

KMG Electronic Chemicals

EuroChem

Asia Union Electronic Chemicals

Juhua Group

Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Runma Chemical

By Types:

EL Grade

VL Grade

UL Grade

SL Grade

By Applications:

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Panel

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

