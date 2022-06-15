2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Battery Management System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Battery Management System market was valued at 3187.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 21.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

BMS Battery Management System (BMS), commonly known as Battery Nanny or Battery Manager, is mainly for the intelligent MANAGEMENT and maintenance of each BATTERY unit, to prevent the BATTERY from over-charging and over-discharging, to extend the service life of the BATTERY and to monitor the state of the BATTERY. Battery management system and the electric vehicle power battery together, through the sensor to the battery voltage, current, temperature, the real-time detection, as well as detect the leakage, thermal management, battery balanced management, alarm to remind, the residual capacity of computing (SOC), discharge power, report of the residual capacity of battery degradation (SOH) and the state of (SOC), according to the battery voltage and current and temperature also use algorithm of maximum output power control to achieve maximum range, as well as the best current algorithm control charger for charging, Through CAN bus interface, real-time communication is carried out with on-board general controller, motor controller, energy control system, on-board display system, etc.Global Automotive Battery Management System key players include Tesla, CATI Battery, BYD, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 32%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 43%, followed by China, and North America, both have a sales market share about 51 percent. In terms of product, Center Type is the largest segment, with a share over 66%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Pure Electric Vehicle, followed by Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

By Market Verdors:

Tesla

CATI Battery

BYD

LG Innotek

SINOEV Technologies

Marelli

ATBS

UAES

Ficosa

Neusoft Reach

E-Pow

Guibo

Joyson Electronics

Changan Auto

BAIC BJEV

Hyundai Kefico

Klclear

Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy

By Types:

Center Type

Distribution Type

Modular Type

By Applications:

Pure Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

