2022-2027 Global and Regional Artificial Heart Lung Machines Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Artificial Heart Lung Machines market was valued at 249.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Artificial Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the ?pump?, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.The classification of artificial heart lung machines includes single roller pump HLM and double roller pump HLM, and the revenue proportion of single roller pump HLM in 2016 is about 66.3%. Artificial heart lung machines can be used for cardiac surgery, lung transplant operation, acute respiratory failure treatment and other. The most proportion of artificial heart lung machines is used for cardiac surgery, and the sales proportion is about 66.2% in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Single Roller Pump HLM

Double Roller Pump HLM

By Applications:

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

