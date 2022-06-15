2022-2027 Global and Regional Ultra-pasteurized Cream Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ultra-pasteurized Cream market was valued at 1697.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ultra-pasteurized creams are subject to an ultra-high temperature (UHT) pasteurization process where they are heated to at least 275Â°F for a very short period of time. Ultra pasteurized dairy products (the process is used for many products, including juices, etc.) have a much longer shelf life than their pasteurized counterparts because the process eliminates a much larger percentage of bacteria than regular pasteurization does.Top 5 player occupied 38.13% market share in 2019, which means ultra-pasteurized cream market concentration is not low.

By Market Verdors:

Fonterra

Agropur

Organic Valley

Dean Foods

Arla Foods

Byrne Dairy

Rockview Family Farms

Emborg

President

Darigold

ELVIR

Upstate Niagara Cooperative

Oldenburger

By Types:

Whipping Cream

Light Cream

Heavy Cream

By Applications:

Household

Catering

