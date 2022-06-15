2022-2027 Global and Regional Cricket Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Cricket market was valued at 344.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.The UK cricket market are rather scattered, the leading players in this market are Gray Nicholls, Gray-Nicolls, Slazenger, Woodworm, Gunn & Moore and British Cricket Balls, which accounts for about 54.45 % of total sales value in 2016. The cricket are mainly used by junior/children, male adults and female adults. The main application is male adults, which accounts for about 70% in 2016 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

By Market Verdors:

Gray-Nicolls

Slazenger

Woodworm

Gunn & Moore

British Cricket Balls

Kookaburra

Puma

RAW CRICKET COMPANY

Sanspareils Greenlands

CA Sports

Sareen Sports Industries

B. D. Mahajan & Sons (BDM)

By Types:

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

By Applications:

Junior/Children

Male Adults

Female Adults

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Cricket Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Cricket Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Cricket Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Cricket Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Cricket Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Cricket Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cricket (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cricket Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Cricket Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cricket (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cricket Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Cricket Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

