2022-2027 Global and Regional Budesonide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Budesonide market was valued at 7392.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Budesonide (BUD), sold under the brand name Pulmicort among others, is a steroid medication. It is available as an inhaler, pill, and Injectable Suspension. The inhaled form is used in the long term management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Injectable Suspension is used for allergic rhinitis and nasal polyps. The pills in a delayed release form may be used for inflammatory bowel disease including Crohn`s disease, ulcerative colitis and microscopic colitis. Statistic for budesonide in this report includes three product types: Injectable Suspension, inhaler and Inhalation Powder.The industry`s leading manufacturers are AstraZeneca and Teva, with 52.93% and 16.78% of revenue, respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at around 36.5% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

AstraZeneca

Teva

Mylan

Sandoz

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Salix

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Orion Corporation

Cipla

Synmosa Biopharma

Lunan Better Pharma

Shanghai Sine Promod

By Types:

Injectable Suspension

Aerosols

Inhalation Powder

Tablet and Capsule

By Applications:

Respiratory Disease Treatment

Nose Disease Treatment

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment

