2022-2027 Global and Regional Selenium-enriched Yeast Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Selenium-enriched Yeast market was valued at 1770.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Selenium-enriched yeast is the best source of organic selenium. The absorption and utilization of organic selenium is much higher than the inorganic selenium, and the toxicity of organic selenium is much lower.Selenium-enriched yeast is mainly used in functional food and feed industry as nutritional additives. It can divide into two types: food grade and feed grade, food grade selenium yeast`s average price is much expensive than feed grade, but the production volume of food grade is lower than feed grade.

By Market Verdors:

Alltech

Lesaffre

Angel

Pharma Nord

Lallemand

Novus International

Associated British Foods

Miro Chembiotech

Cypress Systems

Diamond V

ADM

Biorigin

Tianxiangyuan

Prince Agri Products

Aleris

Embria Health Sciences

Gecono

By Types:

Food Grade

Feed Grade

By Applications:

Functional Food

Feed Industry

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Selenium-enriched Yeast Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Selenium-enriched Yeast (Volume and Value) by Application

