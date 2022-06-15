By 2028,the Global High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) Market Size is Estimated to be USD 1147.8 Million

High melt strength polypropylenes offer the same mechanical properties and chemical resistance as standard polypropylenes, but with a broader molecular weight distribution and higher melt strength for use in applications such as blow molding and foaming.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 728.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1147.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of types, Homopolymer occupied the largest sales share of 70.13% in 2021, consumption volume was 228.2 K Tons, and it will remain a leading position for a long time in the future.

LyondellBasell, Borealis (Borouge), Braskem, ExxonMobil and Hanwha Total are the key manufactures in the global High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) market. Among them, LyondellBasell is the largest manufacturer, its revenue share of global market exceeds 15.8% in 2021. The market concentration is high, top five players accounted for about 59.31% of the world’s revenue share in 2021.

Today’s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical. In addition, the impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

