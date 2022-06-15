Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Plastics in Electric Vehicles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastics in Electric Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Plastics in Electric Vehicles market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Polyamide
Polyurethanes
Polybutylene Terephthalate
Polystyrene
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene
ABS
Polycarbonate
Others
Segment by Application
Cooling Pipes
Fans
Reinforcement
Battery Pack Structures and Cells
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF
DuPont
Covestro
Solvay
Evonik
Rochling
The Dow Chemical Company
Eastman
Lanxess
SABIC
Mitsubishi Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastics in Electric Vehicles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyamide
1.2.3 Polyurethanes
1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate
1.2.5 Polystyrene
1.2.6 Polypropylene
1.2.7 Polyvinyl Chloride
1.2.8 Polyethylene
1.2.9 ABS
1.2.10 Polycarbonate
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Cooling Pipes
1.3.3 Fans
1.3.4 Reinforcement
1.3.5 Battery Pack Structures and Cells
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Plastics in Electric Vehicles Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Estimates and P
