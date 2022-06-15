2022-2027 Global and Regional Stable Isotopes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Stable Isotopes market was valued at 33.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Stable isotopes included products containing stable isotopes of carbon, nitrogen, deuterium, oxygen, noble gases and metals. These products are used for numerous applications including biomolecular NMR, quantitative proteomics, metabolic research, and magnetic resonance imaging/spectroscopy and deuterated solvents for NMR.In this report, D2O or military use product is not counted. North America plays an important role in global stable isotopes market, with a market share of 50.5% in 2017 and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period, especially in United States, it has great influence on the development of stable isotopes. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, JSC Isotope, Center of Molecular Research, Shanghai Engineering Research Center, Urenco and NHTC are the world`s leading stable isotope manufacturers. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories is the world`s largest manufacturer of 18O and 13C. Shanghai Engineering Research Center is the world`s largest 15N manufacturer. JSC Isotope is capable of producing more than 200 stable isotopes. The company has the most comprehensive production line. The development of scientific research and the medical industry are the main factors driving the industry forward. North America is the largest consumer by regions. North America accounted about 49% consumption market share in 2017. Europe is the second largest with 32% market share. Asia Pacific is the following consumption region with 14% consumption market share. Among those regions, USA, Russia, China and France are leading consumption countries of stable isotopes. USA is the largest consumption country in 2017 with 1160.7 Kg. While the U.S. produces a significant number of the isotopes used by researchers, industry and the medical community, the U.S. is dependent upon foreign sources for many. Historically the U.S. provided almost all of the isotopes that were required for domestic consumption or, in special cases, acquired them from long-time allies. But beginning in the 1990`s other governments began to view the isotope industry as a high tech growth industry, and subsidized the production and sale of isotopes, targeting U.S. companies. The result is that U.S. industry has been switching its buying from the U.S. and DOE to foreign sources of supply. The most source of stable isotopes come from the Russian Federation. For FY 2018, the GIR foresees moderate growth in isotope demand of US and global.

By Market Verdors:

JSC Isotope

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Center of Molecular Research

Shanghai Engineering Research Center

Urenco

NHTC

LANL

Linde

ORNL

3M (Ceradyne)

Marshall Isotopes

SI Science

By Types:

2H

13C

15N

18O

By Applications:

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-stable-isotopes-2022-2027-66-7151536

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Stable Isotopes Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Stable Isotopes Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Stable Isotopes Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Stable Isotopes Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Stable Isotopes Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Stable Isotopes Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Stable Isotopes (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Stable Isotopes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Stable Isotopes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Stable Isotopes (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Stable Isotopes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016

