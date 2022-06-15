Global and United States Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Styrene 25%~35%

Styrene 35%~45%

Styrene 45%~55%

Segment by Application

Tires

Footwears

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Kraton

Sinopec Group

Asahi-kasei

CNPC

Dynasol Elastomers

LCY Chemical

Dexco Polymers?TSRC)

Versalis (Eni)

EN Chuan

