2022-2027 Global and Regional Recirculating Chillers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Recirculating Chillers market was valued at 614.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Recirculating chillers are closed-loop chillers that are used to cool the equipment and machines. Recirculating chillers provide a constant and reliable source of liquid coolant for cooling in laboratory, clinical, or industrial applications.Geographically, the global Recirculating Chillers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Row. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 39.8% in 2019. The leading manufactures mainly are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boyd, SMC, Glen Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Huber, LAUDA, SP Industries, PolyScience, Julabo, VWR, Cole-Parmer, Buchi, Great Wall, Bluepard, Teyu Electromechanical, Filtrine, Auwii, etc. Thermo Fisher Scientific is the largest manufacturer, which occupied 11.70% of the market share in term of revenue in 2019. There are mainly two type product of Recirculating Chillers market Low Temperature -40 C-20 C and temperature<-40 C. In 2019, Low Temperature -40 C-20 C accounted for a share of 80.66% in the global Recirculating Chillers market. Laboratory is the mainly application of Recirculating Chillers, it took nearly 37% in 2019. The market share of Medical will increase rapidly in the future.

