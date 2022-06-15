2022-2027 Global and Regional Zinc Oxide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Zinc Oxide market was valued at 38.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zinc oxide, with its unique physical and chemical properties, such as high chemical stability, high electrochemical coupling coefficient, broad range of radiation absorption and high photostability, is a multifunctional material. With the excellent properties, zinc oxide plays an important role in a very wide range of applications varying from tires to ceramics, from pharmaceuticals to agriculture, and from paints to chemicals. Zinc oxide can be classified into three types according to the production technique: indirect process, direct process and wet chemical process. Indirect process also called French process, and direct process also called America process.North America plays an important role in global Zinc Oxide market, with a market share of 15.1% in 2017 and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period, especially in United States, it has great influence on the development of Zinc Oxide. The Europe market is mature and developed stably in the past few years and will keep the trend in the next years. But in the changing times, Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems. The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global Zinc Oxide market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries. It was 2400 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 2720 USD million in 2024, with a market share of 2.91% in global Zinc Oxide market. Currently, US Zinc, EverZinc, Zochem, Silox, Zinc Oxide LLC and Longli are major manufacturers of this industry. US Zinc is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of US Zinc was 134.4 K MT, and the company holds a share of 8.21%. In Europe and the United States, US Zinc, EverZinc, Zochem and Silox are the market leader. After the acquisition of Zochem, Zinc Oxide LLC became the leader in the North American market. Longli, Pan-Continental Chemical, Rubamin and Yongchang are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. Univentures and PT. Indo Lysaght are leaders in Southeast Asia. Zinc Oxide is mainly used for Rubber/Tires industry and Ceramic/Glass manufacturing. Rubber/Tires industry are the most important application. In 2017, Rubber/Tires application holds 44% of the consumption market share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for Zinc Oxide. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Zinc Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Zinc Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Zinc Oxide Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Zinc Oxide Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Zinc Oxide Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Zinc Oxide (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Zinc Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Zinc Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zinc Oxide (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Zinc Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Zinc Oxide Revenue and Market S

