Global and China Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Block NBR
Particles/Crumb NBR
Powder NBR
Segment by Application
Automobiles Industry
Construction Industry
Machinery Industry
Aprons & Cots Industry
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
LANXESS
Zeon
CNPC
Nantex
KKPC
LG
Ningbo Shunze
Sibur
JSR
Industrias Negromex
Versalis
Petrobras Argentina
Huangshan Hualan Technology
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Block NBR
1.2.3 Particles/Crumb NBR
1.2.4 Powder NBR
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automobiles Industry
1.3.3 Construction Industry
1.3.4 Machinery Industry
1.3.5 Aprons & Cots Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top N
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/