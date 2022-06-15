Global and Japan Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Biodegradable
Non-biodegradable/Bio-based
Segment by Application
Packaging
Electronics
Automotive
Agriculture
Construction
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Braskem
NatureWorks
Novamont
BASF
Corbion
PSM
DowDuPont
Arkema
Kingfa
FKuR
Biomer
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
PolyOne
Grabio
Danimer Scientific
Myriant
Mitsubishi
Biome Bioplastics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Biodegradable
1.2.3 Non-biodegradable/Bio-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics?, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics? Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plast
