Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Optic Diameter

5.75mm

6mm

Others

Segment by Application

Cataract Surgery

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Hoya

Ophtec

Staar Surgical

Lenstec

Eyeol U.K.

Eyebright Medical Technology

Henan Yuzhou Yannei Rengong Jingzhuangti Yanzhi

Wuxi Vision Pro

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Optic Diameter

2.1 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Segment by Optic Diameter

2.1.1 5.75mm

2.1.2 6mm

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size by Optic Diameter

2.2.1 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Value, by Optic Diameter (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Volume, by Optic Diameter (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Optic Diameter (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size by Optic Diameter

2.3.1 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Value, by Optic Diameter (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Volume, by Optic Diameter (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Optic Diameter (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cataract Surgery

3.1.2 Others

3.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alcon

7.1.1 Alcon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alcon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alcon Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alcon Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.1.5 Alcon Recent Development

7.2 Bausch & Lomb

7.2.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bausch & Lomb Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bausch & Lomb Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bausch & Lomb Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.2.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Development

7.3 Hoya

7.3.1 Hoya Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hoya Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hoya Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hoya Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.3.5 Hoya Recent Development

7.4 Ophtec

7.4.1 Ophtec Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ophtec Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ophtec Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ophtec Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.4.5 Ophtec Recent Development

7.5 Staar Surgical

7.5.1 Staar Surgical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Staar Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Staar Surgical Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Staar Surgical Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.5.5 Staar Surgical Recent Development

7.6 Lenstec

7.6.1 Lenstec Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lenstec Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lenstec Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lenstec Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.6.5 Lenstec Recent Development

7.7 Eyeol U.K.

7.7.1 Eyeol U.K. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Eyeol U.K. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Eyeol U.K. Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Eyeol U.K. Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.7.5 Eyeol U.K. Recent Development

7.8 Eyebright Medical Technology

7.8.1 Eyebright Medical Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Eyebright Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Eyebright Medical Technology Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Eyebright Medical Technology Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.8.5 Eyebright Medical Technology Recent Development

7.9 Henan Yuzhou Yannei Rengong Jingzhuangti Yanzhi

7.9.1 Henan Yuzhou Yannei Rengong Jingzhuangti Yanzhi Corporation Information

7.9.2 Henan Yuzhou Yannei Rengong Jingzhuangti Yanzhi Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Henan Yuzhou Yannei Rengong Jingzhuangti Yanzhi Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Henan Yuzhou Yannei Rengong Jingzhuangti Yanzhi Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.9.5 Henan Yuzhou Yannei Rengong Jingzhuangti Yanzhi Recent Development

7.10 Wuxi Vision Pro

7.10.1 Wuxi Vision Pro Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wuxi Vision Pro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Wuxi Vision Pro Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Wuxi Vision Pro Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Products Offered

7.10.5 Wuxi Vision Pro Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Distributors

8.3 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Distributors

8.5 Foldable Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

