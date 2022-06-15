Leather Finishing Agent Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Leather Finishing Agent Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Leather Finishing Agent Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Leather Finishing Agent market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of leather finishing agent include Stahl Holdings B.V., TFL Ledertechnik GmbH, Elkem, Evonik, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. In terms of application, the largest application is clothing & shoes, with a share over 71%.

Leather Finishing Agent market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Leather Finishing Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Leather Finishing Agent market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Leather Finishing Agent Market Segment by Type

Nature Leather Type

Artificial Leather Type

Leather Finishing Agent Market Segment by Application

Clothing & Shoes

Luggage

Furniture

Automobile

Others

The report on the Leather Finishing Agent market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Stahl Holdings B.V.

TFL Ledertechnik GmbH

Elkem

Evonik

DOW

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.)

Trumpler

Schill+Seilacher GmbH

Dowell Science&Technology

DyStar Group

Giant Sun Fat & Oil Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Decision Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Leather Finishing Agent consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Leather Finishing Agent market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Leather Finishing Agent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Leather Finishing Agent with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Leather Finishing Agent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Leather Finishing Agent Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Leather Finishing Agent Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Leather Finishing Agent Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Leather Finishing Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Leather Finishing Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Leather Finishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Leather Finishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Leather Finishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Leather Finishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Leather Finishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Leather Finishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Leather Finishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Leather Finishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Leather Finishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Leather Finishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stahl Holdings B.V.

7.1.1 Stahl Holdings B.V. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stahl Holdings B.V. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Stahl Holdings B.V. Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Stahl Holdings B.V. Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.1.5 Stahl Holdings B.V. Recent Development

7.2 TFL Ledertechnik GmbH

7.2.1 TFL Ledertechnik GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 TFL Ledertechnik GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TFL Ledertechnik GmbH Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TFL Ledertechnik GmbH Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.2.5 TFL Ledertechnik GmbH Recent Development

7.3 Elkem

7.3.1 Elkem Corporation Information

7.3.2 Elkem Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Elkem Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Elkem Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.3.5 Elkem Recent Development

7.4 Evonik

7.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Evonik Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Evonik Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.4.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.5 DOW

7.5.1 DOW Corporation Information

7.5.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DOW Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DOW Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.5.5 DOW Recent Development

7.6 Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.)

7.6.1 Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.) Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.) Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.6.5 Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.) Recent Development

7.7 Trumpler

7.7.1 Trumpler Corporation Information

7.7.2 Trumpler Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Trumpler Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Trumpler Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.7.5 Trumpler Recent Development

7.8 Schill+Seilacher GmbH

7.8.1 Schill+Seilacher GmbH Corporation Information

7.8.2 Schill+Seilacher GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Schill+Seilacher GmbH Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Schill+Seilacher GmbH Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.8.5 Schill+Seilacher GmbH Recent Development

7.9 Dowell Science&Technology

7.9.1 Dowell Science&Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dowell Science&Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dowell Science&Technology Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dowell Science&Technology Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.9.5 Dowell Science&Technology Recent Development

7.10 DyStar Group

7.10.1 DyStar Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 DyStar Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DyStar Group Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DyStar Group Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.10.5 DyStar Group Recent Development

7.11 Giant Sun Fat & Oil Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Giant Sun Fat & Oil Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Giant Sun Fat & Oil Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Giant Sun Fat & Oil Chemical Co., Ltd. Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Giant Sun Fat & Oil Chemical Co., Ltd. Leather Finishing Agent Products Offered

7.11.5 Giant Sun Fat & Oil Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Sichuan Decision Chemical Co.,Ltd.

7.12.1 Sichuan Decision Chemical Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sichuan Decision Chemical Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sichuan Decision Chemical Co.,Ltd. Leather Finishing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sichuan Decision Chemical Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Sichuan Decision Chemical Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

