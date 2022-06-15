China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Halogenated Butyl Rubber in China, including the following market information:

China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

China top five Halogenated Butyl Rubber companies in 2020 (%)

The global Halogenated Butyl Rubber market size is expected to growth from US$ 4467.4 million in 2020 to US$ 6806.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Halogenated Butyl Rubber market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Halogenated Butyl Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber

Brominated Butyl Rubber

China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Tires

Pharmaceutical Stoppers

Vibration-Absorptive Materials

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Halogenated Butyl Rubber revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Halogenated Butyl Rubber revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Halogenated Butyl Rubber sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Halogenated Butyl Rubber sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Japan Butyl

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Panjin Heyun Group

Zhejiang Cenway

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Halogenated Butyl Rubber Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Halogenated Butyl Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market

