Global Door and Window Hardware Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Door and Window Hardware market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Door and Window Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Door and Window Hardware market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Hinges accounting for % of the Door and Window Hardware global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Household was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Door and Window Hardware Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Door and Window Hardware market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Hinges

Slides

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Blum

Hettich

Hafele

Meaton

GRASS

DTC

Accuride

Taiming

Vauth Sagel

Jusen

Hi-Gold

FGV

SH-ABC

ADAMS

King Slide

Medelike

Truth Hardware

Caldwell Hardware

Leader Hardware

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Door and Window Hardware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Door and Window Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Door and Window Hardware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Door and Window Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Door and Window Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Door and Window Hardware Product Introduction

1.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Door and Window Hardware Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Door and Window Hardware Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Door and Window Hardware Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Door and Window Hardware Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Door and Window Hardware in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Door and Window Hardware Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Door and Window Hardware Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Door and Window Hardware Industry Trends

1.5.2 Door and Window Hardware Market Drivers

1.5.3 Door and Window Hardware Market Challenges

1.5.4 Door and Window Hardware Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Door and Window Hardware Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hinges

2.1.2 Slides

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Door and Window Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Door and Window Hardware Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Door and Window Hardware Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Door and Window Hardware Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Door and Window Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Door and Window Hardware Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Door and Window Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Door and Window Hardware Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Door and Window Hardware Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Door and Window Hardware Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Door and Window Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Door and Window Hardware Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Door and Window Hardware Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Door and Window Hardware Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Door and Window Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Door and Window Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Door and Window Hardware in 2021

4.2.3 Global Door and Window Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Door and Window Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Door and Window Hardware Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Door and Window Hardware Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Door and Window Hardware Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Door and Window Hardware Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Door and Window Hardware Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Door and Window Hardware Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Door and Window Hardware Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Door and Window Hardware Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Door and Window Hardware Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Door and Window Hardware Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Door and Window Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Door and Window Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Door and Window Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Door and Window Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Door and Window Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Door and Window Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Door and Window Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Door and Window Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Door and Window Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Door and Window Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Door and Window Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Blum

7.1.1 Blum Corporation Information

7.1.2 Blum Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Blum Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Blum Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.1.5 Blum Recent Development

7.2 Hettich

7.2.1 Hettich Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hettich Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hettich Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hettich Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.2.5 Hettich Recent Development

7.3 Hafele

7.3.1 Hafele Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hafele Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hafele Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hafele Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.3.5 Hafele Recent Development

7.4 Meaton

7.4.1 Meaton Corporation Information

7.4.2 Meaton Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Meaton Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Meaton Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.4.5 Meaton Recent Development

7.5 GRASS

7.5.1 GRASS Corporation Information

7.5.2 GRASS Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GRASS Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GRASS Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.5.5 GRASS Recent Development

7.6 DTC

7.6.1 DTC Corporation Information

7.6.2 DTC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DTC Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DTC Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.6.5 DTC Recent Development

7.7 Accuride

7.7.1 Accuride Corporation Information

7.7.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Accuride Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Accuride Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.7.5 Accuride Recent Development

7.8 Taiming

7.8.1 Taiming Corporation Information

7.8.2 Taiming Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Taiming Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Taiming Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.8.5 Taiming Recent Development

7.9 Vauth Sagel

7.9.1 Vauth Sagel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vauth Sagel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Vauth Sagel Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Vauth Sagel Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.9.5 Vauth Sagel Recent Development

7.10 Jusen

7.10.1 Jusen Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jusen Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jusen Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jusen Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.10.5 Jusen Recent Development

7.11 Hi-Gold

7.11.1 Hi-Gold Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hi-Gold Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hi-Gold Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hi-Gold Door and Window Hardware Products Offered

7.11.5 Hi-Gold Recent Development

7.12 FGV

7.12.1 FGV Corporation Information

7.12.2 FGV Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 FGV Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 FGV Products Offered

7.12.5 FGV Recent Development

7.13 SH-ABC

7.13.1 SH-ABC Corporation Information

7.13.2 SH-ABC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SH-ABC Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SH-ABC Products Offered

7.13.5 SH-ABC Recent Development

7.14 ADAMS

7.14.1 ADAMS Corporation Information

7.14.2 ADAMS Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ADAMS Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ADAMS Products Offered

7.14.5 ADAMS Recent Development

7.15 King Slide

7.15.1 King Slide Corporation Information

7.15.2 King Slide Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 King Slide Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 King Slide Products Offered

7.15.5 King Slide Recent Development

7.16 Medelike

7.16.1 Medelike Corporation Information

7.16.2 Medelike Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Medelike Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Medelike Products Offered

7.16.5 Medelike Recent Development

7.17 Truth Hardware

7.17.1 Truth Hardware Corporation Information

7.17.2 Truth Hardware Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Truth Hardware Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Truth Hardware Products Offered

7.17.5 Truth Hardware Recent Development

7.18 Caldwell Hardware

7.18.1 Caldwell Hardware Corporation Information

7.18.2 Caldwell Hardware Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Caldwell Hardware Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Caldwell Hardware Products Offered

7.18.5 Caldwell Hardware Recent Development

7.19 Leader Hardware

7.19.1 Leader Hardware Corporation Information

7.19.2 Leader Hardware Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Leader Hardware Door and Window Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Leader Hardware Products Offered

7.19.5 Leader Hardware Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Door and Window Hardware Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Door and Window Hardware Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Door and Window Hardware Distributors

8.3 Door and Window Hardware Production Mode & Process

8.4 Door and Window Hardware Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Door and Window Hardware Sales Channels

8.4.2 Door and Window Hardware Distributors

8.5 Door and Window Hardware Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

