Brominated Butyl Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brominated Butyl Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Brominated Butyl Rubber companies in 2020 (%)

The global Brominated Butyl Rubber market was valued at 2170.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2733.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Brominated Butyl Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Bromine Mass Content 1.9%

Bromine Mass Content 2.0%

Bromine Mass Content 2.1%

Others

Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Tires

Pharmaceutical Stoppers

Vibration-absorptive Materials

Others

Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brominated Butyl Rubber revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brominated Butyl Rubber revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Brominated Butyl Rubber sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Brominated Butyl Rubber sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Arlanxeo

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

JSR

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Chambroad Petrochemical

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brominated Butyl Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brominated Butyl Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brominated Butyl Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Brominated Butyl Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brominated Butyl Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brominated Butyl Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brominated Butyl Rubber Companies

