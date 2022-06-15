Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In China, key players of peripheral arterial interventional devices include Medtronic, Inc., BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 83%. In terms of product, bare stent is the largest segment, with a share over 42%. And in terms of application, the largest application is lower limbs, with a share over 76%.

Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Segment by Type

Drug-eluting Stent

Bare Stent

Ordinary Balloon

Drug-eluting Balloon

Special Balloon

Others

Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Segment by Application

Lower Limbs

Renal Artery

Carotid Artery

The report on the Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Medtronic, Inc.

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Cordis

Acotec

Biotronik

Terumo Corporation

Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech（Group）Co., Ltd.

Cook Medical

Lepu Medical

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

LeoMed

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic, Inc.

7.1.1 Medtronic, Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Medtronic, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.1.5 Medtronic, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 BD

7.2.1 BD Corporation Information

7.2.2 BD Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BD Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BD Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.2.5 BD Recent Development

7.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.3.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Abbott Laboratories

7.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

7.4.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Abbott Laboratories Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Abbott Laboratories Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.5 Cordis

7.5.1 Cordis Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cordis Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cordis Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cordis Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.5.5 Cordis Recent Development

7.6 Acotec

7.6.1 Acotec Corporation Information

7.6.2 Acotec Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Acotec Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Acotec Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.6.5 Acotec Recent Development

7.7 Biotronik

7.7.1 Biotronik Corporation Information

7.7.2 Biotronik Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Biotronik Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Biotronik Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.7.5 Biotronik Recent Development

7.8 Terumo Corporation

7.8.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Terumo Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.8.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech（Group）Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech（Group）Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech（Group）Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech（Group）Co., Ltd. Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech（Group）Co., Ltd. Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.9.5 Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech（Group）Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Cook Medical

7.10.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cook Medical Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cook Medical Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.10.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

7.11 Lepu Medical

7.11.1 Lepu Medical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lepu Medical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lepu Medical Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lepu Medical Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Products Offered

7.11.5 Lepu Medical Recent Development

7.12 Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 LeoMed

7.13.1 LeoMed Corporation Information

7.13.2 LeoMed Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 LeoMed Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 LeoMed Products Offered

7.13.5 LeoMed Recent Development

7.14 LifeTech Scientific Corporation

7.14.1 LifeTech Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 LifeTech Scientific Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LifeTech Scientific Corporation Peripheral Arterial Interventional Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LifeTech Scientific Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 LifeTech Scientific Corporation Recent Development

