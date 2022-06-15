Global and Japan Ecological Textile Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Ecological Textile Fiber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ecological Textile Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Ecological Textile Fiber market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Organic Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Regenerated Fibers

Others

Segment by Application

Clothing/Textile

Household & Furnishings

Industrial

Medical

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Lenzing AG

Grasim Industries Limited

Teijin Limited

Wellman Plastics Recycling

US Fibers

David C. Poole Company

Foss Manufacturing Company

Polyfibre Industries

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ecological Textile Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Organic Fibers

1.2.3 Recycled Fibers

1.2.4 Regenerated Fibers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Clothing/Textile

1.3.3 Household & Furnishings

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Ecological Textile Fiber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Ecological Textile Fiber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Ecological Textile Fiber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

