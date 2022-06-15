Medical Optometry Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Medical Optometry market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Optometry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Optometry market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Eye Examinations

Medical Lens Dispensing

Vision Correction

Segment by Application

Myopia

Farsightedness

Astigmatism

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Wills Eye Hospital

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

EuroEyes

Juntendo University Hospital

Teikyo University Hospital

Aier Eye Hospital Group

Huaxia Eye Hospital Group

Chengdu Bright Eye

Guangzheng Eye Hospital

C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Limited

Liaoning He Eye Hospital

Beijing Tongren Hospital

Eye-Q Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals

Sanno Hospital

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Optometry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medical Optometry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Optometry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Optometry with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Optometry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medical Optometry companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Optometry Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Medical Optometry Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medical Optometry Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medical Optometry Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Medical Optometry Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Optometry in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Optometry Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Medical Optometry Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Medical Optometry Industry Trends

1.4.2 Medical Optometry Market Drivers

1.4.3 Medical Optometry Market Challenges

1.4.4 Medical Optometry Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Medical Optometry by Type

2.1 Medical Optometry Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Eye Examinations

2.1.2 Medical Lens Dispensing

2.1.3 Vision Correction

2.2 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Medical Optometry Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Medical Optometry Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Medical Optometry by Application

3.1 Medical Optometry Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Myopia

3.1.2 Farsightedness

3.1.3 Astigmatism

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Medical Optometry Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Medical Optometry Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Medical Optometry Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medical Optometry Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Optometry Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medical Optometry Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medical Optometry Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Medical Optometry in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medical Optometry Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medical Optometry Headquarters, Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Medical Optometry Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Medical Optometry Companies Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Medical Optometry Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medical Optometry Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medical Optometry Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medical Optometry Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Optometry Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Optometry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Optometry Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Optometry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Optometry Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Optometry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Optometry Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Optometry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Optometry Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Optometry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Optometry Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

7.1.1 Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Company Details

7.1.2 Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Business Overview

7.1.3 Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Medical Optometry Introduction

7.1.4 Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Recent Development

7.2 Wills Eye Hospital

7.2.1 Wills Eye Hospital Company Details

7.2.2 Wills Eye Hospital Business Overview

7.2.3 Wills Eye Hospital Medical Optometry Introduction

7.2.4 Wills Eye Hospital Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Wills Eye Hospital Recent Development

7.3 Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

7.3.1 Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Company Details

7.3.2 Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Business Overview

7.3.3 Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Medical Optometry Introduction

7.3.4 Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Recent Development

7.4 EuroEyes

7.4.1 EuroEyes Company Details

7.4.2 EuroEyes Business Overview

7.4.3 EuroEyes Medical Optometry Introduction

7.4.4 EuroEyes Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 EuroEyes Recent Development

7.5 Juntendo University Hospital

7.5.1 Juntendo University Hospital Company Details

7.5.2 Juntendo University Hospital Business Overview

7.5.3 Juntendo University Hospital Medical Optometry Introduction

7.5.4 Juntendo University Hospital Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Juntendo University Hospital Recent Development

7.6 Teikyo University Hospital

7.6.1 Teikyo University Hospital Company Details

7.6.2 Teikyo University Hospital Business Overview

7.6.3 Teikyo University Hospital Medical Optometry Introduction

7.6.4 Teikyo University Hospital Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Teikyo University Hospital Recent Development

7.7 Aier Eye Hospital Group

7.7.1 Aier Eye Hospital Group Company Details

7.7.2 Aier Eye Hospital Group Business Overview

7.7.3 Aier Eye Hospital Group Medical Optometry Introduction

7.7.4 Aier Eye Hospital Group Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Aier Eye Hospital Group Recent Development

7.8 Huaxia Eye Hospital Group

7.8.1 Huaxia Eye Hospital Group Company Details

7.8.2 Huaxia Eye Hospital Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Huaxia Eye Hospital Group Medical Optometry Introduction

7.8.4 Huaxia Eye Hospital Group Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Huaxia Eye Hospital Group Recent Development

7.9 Chengdu Bright Eye

7.9.1 Chengdu Bright Eye Company Details

7.9.2 Chengdu Bright Eye Business Overview

7.9.3 Chengdu Bright Eye Medical Optometry Introduction

7.9.4 Chengdu Bright Eye Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Chengdu Bright Eye Recent Development

7.10 Guangzheng Eye Hospital

7.10.1 Guangzheng Eye Hospital Company Details

7.10.2 Guangzheng Eye Hospital Business Overview

7.10.3 Guangzheng Eye Hospital Medical Optometry Introduction

7.10.4 Guangzheng Eye Hospital Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Guangzheng Eye Hospital Recent Development

7.11 C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Limited

7.11.1 C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Limited Company Details

7.11.2 C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Limited Business Overview

7.11.3 C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Limited Medical Optometry Introduction

7.11.4 C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Limited Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Limited Recent Development

7.12 Liaoning He Eye Hospital

7.12.1 Liaoning He Eye Hospital Company Details

7.12.2 Liaoning He Eye Hospital Business Overview

7.12.3 Liaoning He Eye Hospital Medical Optometry Introduction

7.12.4 Liaoning He Eye Hospital Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Liaoning He Eye Hospital Recent Development

7.13 Beijing Tongren Hospital

7.13.1 Beijing Tongren Hospital Company Details

7.13.2 Beijing Tongren Hospital Business Overview

7.13.3 Beijing Tongren Hospital Medical Optometry Introduction

7.13.4 Beijing Tongren Hospital Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Beijing Tongren Hospital Recent Development

7.14 Eye-Q Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals

7.14.1 Eye-Q Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals Company Details

7.14.2 Eye-Q Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals Business Overview

7.14.3 Eye-Q Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals Medical Optometry Introduction

7.14.4 Eye-Q Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Eye-Q Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals Recent Development

7.15 Sanno Hospital

7.15.1 Sanno Hospital Company Details

7.15.2 Sanno Hospital Business Overview

7.15.3 Sanno Hospital Medical Optometry Introduction

7.15.4 Sanno Hospital Revenue in Medical Optometry Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Sanno Hospital Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

